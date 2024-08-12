Can The Crypto Market Survive The Turmoil? These Projects Show Long-Term Growth Potential

After a sudden drop of BTC to $50,000 following the crash of traditional markets, the world’s leading crypto has stabilized and is even pushing toward $60,000 again.

Major altcoins are following this trend as well, with Ethereum holding the $2,500 ground.

But does this mean that BTC and ETH are the best investments you can make right now? Well, not exactly.

For bigger profits, the best options in the market currently are trending presale coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).

Let’s go through the details.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Frog Meme ICO That Could Replicate the Original Pepe’s Rally with a New Layer-2 Blockchain

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Hot Multichain Meme Coin that Can Jump on Different Blockchains and Leverage Their Advantages

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The New Leader in the Mobile P2E Space with its Virtual Pet Mini-Games

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Cowboy Meme Mascot Based in the Old West with Engaging Features and P2E Game

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Olympics Official Token with Meme Heroes Competing in Sporting Events

Enjin Coin ($ENJ) – Streamlining NFT Creation for the Gaming Industry

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Frog Meme ICO That Could Replicate the Original Pepe’s Rally with a New Layer-2 Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest Frog meme project and it uses advanced blockchain technology to fix the scalability problems other meme coins face.

Unlike the original $PEPE, Pepe Unchained runs on its own custom Layer 2 blockchain called "Pepe Chain." This setup speeds up transactions and cuts costs, so traders don’t have to worry about slow speeds and high fees like with Ethereum. It's faster, cheaper, and more secure.

The project has taken off immediately and it already raised over $7.6 million during its ICO.

You can stake your $PEPU tokens for an impressive 253% annual percentage yield (APY), but don't wait too long—these rates will drop as more people get in on the action.

Pepe Unchained's tokenomics are outlined with 30% for staking rewards, and 20% set aside for presale and marketing.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Hot Multichain Meme Coin that Can Jump on Different Blockchains and Leverage Their Advantages

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a dog-themed, multichain meme coin running on the Base blockchain. It's compatible with Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche. With its multichain approach, you can trade and use $DAWGZ across different blockchains.