Can The Crypto Market Survive The Turmoil? These Projects Show Long-Term Growth Potential

After a sudden drop of BTC to $50,000 following the crash of traditional markets, the world’s leading crypto has stabilized and is even pushing toward $60,000 again.
Major altcoins are following this trend as well, with Ethereum holding the $2,500 ground.
But does this mean that BTC and ETH are the best investments you can make right now? Well, not exactly.
For bigger profits, the best options in the market currently are trending presale coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
Let’s go through the details.
Top 6 Projects with Long-Term Growth Potential to Buy in 2024 – Quick Outline
Before we get into the details, here’s a quick overview of the tokens we’ll analyze.
Top 6 Projects with Long-Term Growth Potential to Buy in 2024 – Detailed Review
Now, let’s get started with our in-depth analysis.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Frog Meme ICO That Could Replicate the Original Pepe’s Rally with a New Layer-2 Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest Frog meme project and it uses advanced blockchain technology to fix the scalability problems other meme coins face.
Unlike the original $PEPE, Pepe Unchained runs on its own custom Layer 2 blockchain called "Pepe Chain." This setup speeds up transactions and cuts costs, so traders don’t have to worry about slow speeds and high fees like with Ethereum. It's faster, cheaper, and more secure.
The project has taken off immediately and it already raised over $7.6 million during its ICO.
You can stake your $PEPU tokens for an impressive 253% annual percentage yield (APY), but don't wait too long—these rates will drop as more people get in on the action.
Pepe Unchained's tokenomics are outlined with 30% for staking rewards, and 20% set aside for presale and marketing.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Hot Multichain Meme Coin that Can Jump on Different Blockchains and Leverage Their Advantages
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a dog-themed, multichain meme coin running on the Base blockchain. It's compatible with Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche. With its multichain approach, you can trade and use $DAWGZ across different blockchains.
The project captures the thrill of base jumping and aims to create a lively community with cool features like a share-to-earn program and high staking rewards. The share-to-earn program is particularly interesting as it rewards users with tokens for sharing Base Dawgz on social media.
The $DAWGZ presale has already raised over $2.8 million, with more investors joining each day.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The New Leader in the Mobile P2E Space with its Virtual Pet Mini-Games
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a new token based on a mobile P2E game that revives the 90s Tamagotchi nostalgia and connects it with the Doge meme.
Players take care of virtual pets in a 2D 8-bit world and their duties are to feed them, play with them, bathe them, train them, and keep them healthy. They can also play mini-games to earn $PLAY tokens.
The game features high-definition pixel graphics and touch controls, making it more fun for players.
PlayDoge has already raised over $6 million in its presale and it may even end sooner than anticipated due to the strong demand.
The developers have big plans to release more games within the PlayDoge app, boosting the platform’s appeal and giving players more ways to earn rewards. The project has also been audited by SolidProof for extra security.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Cowboy Meme Mascot Based in the Old West with Engaging Features and P2E Game
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a Wild West presale crypto that’s gathering attention because of its interesting backstory and mascot.
$SHIBASHOOT is originally launched as an ERC-20 token. It's in its presale phase and has already raised nearly $900,000.
The token features a unique “Cactus Staking” mechanism, which offers a huge 1,074% APY. This staking method uses a digital cactus to show growing rewards, adding a gamified element to investing.
Shiba Shootout’s team has made it clear that they value community. It has Posse Rewards for inviting friends, Campfire Stories where users share and vote on crypto tales, and Token Governance Roundups for voting on project decisions.
The project has a clear roadmap with three phases. Phase one includes initial growth and listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Phase two focuses on community partnerships and creating a token-gated Discord group. Phase three includes launching $SHOOTOUT merchandise, a crypto education academy, and listing on Tier 1 exchange listings.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Olympics Official Token with Meme Heroes Competing in Sporting Events
The Meme Games ($MGMES) token is a trending meme coin with the 2024 Olympics theme.
Participants can choose avatars from popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, or Turbo and compete in sporting events.
Investors can buy tokens during presales, pick an athlete, and compete in events like the 169m dash, tennis matches, or basketball, with winners earning extra tokens.
This game-like setup, timed with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, gives a chance for participants to make a huge profit when $MGMES lists on decentralized exchanges on September 10th.
So far, $MGMES has raised nearly $350,000 in just a few days of its presale.
Enjin Coin ($ENJ) – Streamlining NFT Creation for the Gaming Industry
Enjin Coin ($ENJ) is a cryptocurrency designed to make creating, managing, and trading NFTs easy, particularly for the gaming industry.
The platform supports various applications, from in-game assets to digital art and real estate tokens. Users can "melt" NFTs back into ENJ to provide more liquidity and retain value.
Conclusion
The crypto market has proven resilient against the turmoil that we saw earlier this week, after the Black Monday crash.
Many altcoins are now surging, but analysts say that true profits can be found with presale projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
If you want in on the fun and make a profit once these tokens explode, now is the perfect time to join the presale early!