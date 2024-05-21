Can BTC Hit $75 Before July? New Crypto Presales With Explosive Gain Potential

After about a month of staying below $63,000, BTC has finally entered a recovery phase, surpassing $66,000 on May 17. It was in a positive price correction period, and it seems that it finally gained enough support to challenge ATH's it set a couple of months ago. The question now is - can BTC surpass $75,000 before July? Only time can give us the answer, but if things continue developing as they have in the past few weeks, the $75K target could become a reality. Meanwhile, as investors wait for the BTC expansion, they are diversifying investments across multiple emerging cryptos expected to explode by as much as 100x in the following period.