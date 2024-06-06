Bull Run On The Horizon? Whales Focusing On Ethereum

There have been some positive indicators in the last week that June could see another bull run for the crypto market. A lot of crypto decisions being made on US government floors has left many hopeful that a run similar to the start of the year when we saw ETF approvals for Bitcoin (BTC) could be on the horizon.
The best news came last week when the House of Representatives voted to pass The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21). This bill will now go to the Senate but it's a huge step toward building a regulatory framework for crypto. While many whales are focusing on Ethereum (ETH), which we will get to later, we decided to look at the meme coin market.
We found three presales that we think could provide big returns during the next bull run. WienerAI ($WAI), Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2), and BaseDawgz ($DAGWZ) all have the necessary properties to make them attract investors. So, let’s take a closer look at each project now.
WienerAI- The presale that is starting to gain serious momentum
When looking at the presale market, examining the metrics of a new project is the first stop. WienerAI ($WAI) is now starting to get a lot of attention from crypto media as its presale has really started to gather momentum. It started off at a decent enough pace but has now surpassed $4.4 million raised with $1 million of that coming in the last week alone.
A lot of this has to do with the innovation shown by WienerAI. The growth in the meme coin market in recent times has meant there is more room for different kinds of projects. The increased competition is great for investors as it means more innovation from meme coin projects. Normally projects choose one of two paths; virality or utility. WienerAI has gone for both.
They have used the combination of AI and pups as the cornerstone of their ecosystem and they contribute both to its utility and virality. In terms of the former, the coin will have in-built AI trading capabilities. In a market with so many bots it is very favorable for traders to at least have some of them on their side.
In terms of virality, there is a big background story to WienerAI. We begin in the year 2132 in a place called New Silicon Valley. Here we meet a mad scientist who is known as the Architect. He is trying to combine Pups and AI via an experiment but accidentally drops a sausage in the mix and we get WienerAI. We think meme coin investors will go crazy for this original creation.
Sponge V2- We can’t wait for the second version of one of our favorite meme coins
It is quite the exercise to look back just over a year ago and look at the state of the meme coin market. In April of 2023, only 18 new meme coins were added to the market compared to 138 in April of this year. One of the coins that deserves some credit for where the market is now is the coin that came before Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2).
Sponge Token ($SPONGE) was launched soon after the Pepe Coin (PEPE) craze. In May of last year, PEPE pumped so much it made investors millionaires overnight and sparked a new interest in the meme coin sector. However, soon after bearish conditions set in, and investors once again ditched meme coins. Sponge Token was launched and despite all this still managed to pump and grow a big online following.
It can be credited for keeping the lights on so to speak for the meme coin market. Now we are going to get a second version and we cannot be more excited as it will have a brilliant Spongebob-themed P2E racing game. The inventors have also come up with a very clever way to ensure the success of both tokens. It's called stake-to-bridge.
Investors who are interested in purchasing this new token must first purchase and also stake their $SPONGE. However, they need not worry as the equivalent amount of $SPONGEV2 is also purchased and stored away. Once the total allocation of version 1 is sold out then version 2 will launch and investors can claim their new tokens and staking rewards. A great way to ensure a healthy ecosystem.
BaseDawgz- Everyone needs to take a look at this dare-devil dog
It is not often that we are blown away just from the presale site of a coin, but that is what has happened with BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ). Meme coins pride themselves on being fun so we encourage everyone to click on the link below so they can see the base jumping dog that will follow them down on their journey through the site.
The presale has just kicked off this week for BaseDawgz but already has raised over $210k. The Dawgz main home will be on Base but the token will have mutic chain functionality and will also be available on Ethereum, Solana BNB, and Avalanche.
Base has followed in the footsteps of Solana and has become a haven for meme coins. Currently, its meme coin market cap stands at over $1.7 billion so we think this alone will attract plenty of investors. The meme coin will add utility with a share-to-earn model. Investors will get rewarded for sharing information about BaseDawgz on social media. This will be great for investors and the project.
Whales still waiting for ETF approval to spark a run on ETH
If you look at the above chart you can see how Ethereum (ETH) has performed over the last two weeks. The marking shows where the SEC approved form 19b-4 for Ethereum spot ETFs. The price has practically stayed the same. You don’t have to be a crypto historian to remember Bitcoin started pumping once its ETFS were approved earlier this year.
However, we have some potential good news. According to analysts, BlockRock’s Ethereum ETFs could launch as early as this month. This is likely the domino that crypto whales are waiting for. What does this mean? Investing in Ethereum now before it starts pumping is likely the best option.
Conclusion
As you can see we are pretty high on Ethereum. However, while a major altcoin like ETH is always a solid bet, it won’t give the same explosive gains as the three meme coins we reviewed above. Their low prices and the fact you can get in on the ground floor mean they are the best options for investors who are looking to see big returns.