Hub4Business

BTC And ETH Stabilize After Volatile Week - Crypto Presales Steal The Focus

The situation surrounding Bitcoin and Ethereum has truly been nerve-racking in the past couple of weeks, but with a little luck and a bit more support from investors, things could get better sooner than expected. BTC and ETH need a little push to enter another bull run, which will be reflected throughout the crypto market.

Crypto Presales
BTC And ETH Stabilize After Volatile Week - Crypto Presales Steal The Focus
info_icon

Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced a turbulent week with major price swings, but the situation is finally stabilizing. BTC tokens fluctuated between $61,500 and $58,632, while Ethereum dropped from $2,775 to $2,538 in just 48 hours. However, both cryptos stabilized at $61,000 and $2,650 in the past two days, showing signals of potential future gains.

However, the unstable price movements have increased fear among investors, and many smaller traders have decided to diversify their investments across numerous emerging cryptos. New meme coins such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Base Dawgz, and Shiba Shootout are prevalent throughout August, so let's see what's going on in more detail.

>>>Buy The Best Altcoin Now<<<

Bitcoin Testing and Failing To Break $61K Resistance Level

Despite what many investors hoped for, Bitcoin has finally failed to gain enough support to break through the $61,000 resistance level. It tested the line four times in the past week, and even though it comes very close, it simply loses ground as it nears the next major resistance level.

However, BTC is slowly gaining support among a wider pool of investors, which could finally allow it to push over the $61K line. If that happens in the next few days, BTC could pick up the pace, considering that the first interest rate cuts are expected in September. If that happens, BTC will likely stay in an uptrend above $62,000, maxing out at around $66,000. The chips are falling in place, and with a bit of luck, the next crypto market bull run could start in the next few weeks.

>>>Get the Best Altcoin Now<<<

Ethereum Stagnation Caused By Massive Institutional Sales

As you know, Ethereum ETFs have been live for months, but that has not allowed ETH to go over $3,400 since the beginning of the year. That said, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust, also known as ETHA, is closing in on the $1 billion mark, with inflows surpassing $910 million in less than one month.

The recent massive token sales by institutional investors have hindered ETH recovery. However, if we look at the current trading volume, investor interest has increased, so a potential recovery may be around the corner. If ETF traders continue to buy ETH, its price could surpass $2,700, testing the next major resistance line at $2,900. That could then spark a bullish market, allowing ETH to reach prices as high as $3,400.

>>>Click Here For Best Altcoin Now<<<

Meme Coins Preparing For Massive Gains

Meme coin markets have been the strongest-performing niche in the crypto industry this year. Countless newly released projects resulted in gains surpassing 4,000% earlier this year, and some even managed to gain over 2,000% during the most challenging weeks for established cryptocurrencies.

The meme coin craze is still in full swing, so investors worldwide are now pouring millions into a few emerging meme coins showing explosive growth potential. Let's look at a few popular options in the past few weeks.

>>>Get the Best Meme Coin Now<<<

1. Crypto All-Stars - Revolutionary Multi-Chain Meme Coin Staking Project

Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Crypto All-Stars is one of the most unique meme coins ever appearing on presale. Its goal is to set new industry standards by allowing token holders to stake over 12 meme coins, including SHIB, DOGE, BRETT, and others, to earn high returns in $STARS tokens. However, if they own $STARS tokens, their returns are increased by an impressive 300%.

The new approach to multi-token, multi-staking features shows massive growth potential, and the recently launched $STARS token presale has been an enormous success. It raised over $600K in less than a week, and plenty of tokens remain left to go. As you might expect, the entire project is made according to the best industry practices, including smart contact audits by SolidProof, and impressive staking rewards of over 2,600%. $STARS tokens are currently available for only $0.0013966, but their price will increase during every subsequent phase, so the sooner you invest, the higher the returns you'll get once Crypto All-Stars goes live on all major DEX listings.

>>> Buy Crypto All-Stars Now <<<

2. Pepe Unchained - Layer 2 Meme Coin Built On its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

Pepe Unchained is another emerging meme coin with huge future goals. It's also the first Layer 2 meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain, and it's designed to provide 100X faster transaction speeds at lower costs than its base chain. Pepe Unchained is built on its own blockchain, dubbed the Pepe Chain.

Apart from its Layer-2 design, Pepe Unchained also offers impressive staking rewards. Investors can stake their supply of $PEPU tokens as soon as they buy them for an APY surpassing 200%. With excellent tokenomics, high staking rewards, and overall great design, Pepe Unchained became one of the best meme coin releases this year.

The ongoing presale has raised over $9.5 million, and most of the funds came after the crypto crash a month ago. That alone proves that the owners of the $PEPU tokens have much to look forward to in the next few months. Pepe Unchained is advertised by dozens of the most popular crypto influencers and is among the most anticipated crypto releases.

>>> Buy Pepe Unchained Now <<<

3. Base Dawgz - Multi-Chain Staking Meme Coin With Impressive APY

Base Dawgz is another new meme coin project that is expected to yield high returns for early investors. It's built on Coinbase's Base blockchain but supports four other chains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Binance, allowing investors to trade tokens for native $DAWGZ coins from any of these chains.

The core of the project is its impressive staking APY of over 800%, excellent token allocation, and promise of future expansion. Investors who buy $DAWGZ tokens right now can stake them immediately, ensuring they get increased returns ahead of the initial listing. The ongoing ICO has raised over $3 million, showing that it has the potential to result in high returns in the long run. The current price for $DAWGZ tokens is only $0.007784, so make sure to invest early to enjoy the highest returns in the future!

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

4. Shiba Shootout - Meme Coin With Staking and P2E Reward Systems

Shiba Shootout
info_icon

Finally, we must mention Shiba Shootout, another highly anticipated meme coin set in a Wild West-themed world. It's primarily a community-focused project where users can enjoy everything from playing a shooter mobile game to sharing memes, staking, playing the Lasso Lottery, and much more.

Shiba Shootout offers something for everyone. It is fun and adventurous but offers high staking rewards surpassing 1,000% APY. The so-called Cactus Staking program is one of its major selling points, but players can earn native $SHIBASHOOT tokens through any of the available programs. The ongoing $SHIBASHOOT token presale is about to hit $1 million, but it's still got a long way to go, so the sooner you invest, the higher the returns you can expect to get.

>>> Buy Shiba Shootout Now <<<

Wrapping Up

The situation surrounding Bitcoin and Ethereum has truly been nerve-racking in the past couple of weeks, but with a little luck and a bit more support from investors, things could get better sooner than expected. BTC and ETH need a little push to enter another bull run, which will be reflected throughout the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies are preparing for a massive expansion in the next few months, so investing in low-cost projects that are still available in presale is your best option right now. The projects mentioned above are all showing strong growth signs, so visit the official sites and invest today to enjoy massive returns by the end of 2024 and beyond!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 367/5 At Tea; Rizwan-Shakeel Stand Broken As BAN Fightback In Rawalpindi
  2. India Tour Of England 2025: Complete Five-Match Test Series Schedule Announced - Check Details
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  4. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  3. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  4. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  5. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice
  2. Bengaluru Road Rage: Man Dies After Car Chases, Rams His Bike | Caught On Cam
  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  5. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  4. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  5. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
World News
  1. 'Devastating': Taylor Swift Reacts On Cancellation Of Vienna Shows, Explains Her Silence
  2. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  3. Spain: Misinformation Surrounds Stabbing Of 11-Year-Old Boy
  4. Sicily Yacht Sinking: Body Of UK Tech Mogul Mike Lynch Found As Search Ops Continue
  5. A Revolution Against India's Proto-Colonial Policies
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI, Top Court Say FIR, Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice