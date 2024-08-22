BTC And ETH Stabilize After Volatile Week - Crypto Presales Steal The Focus

However, BTC is slowly gaining support among a wider pool of investors, which could finally allow it to push over the $61K line. If that happens in the next few days, BTC could pick up the pace, considering that the first interest rate cuts are expected in September. If that happens, BTC will likely stay in an uptrend above $62,000, maxing out at around $66,000. The chips are falling in place, and with a bit of luck, the next crypto market bull run could start in the next few weeks.