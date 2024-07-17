BONK Overtakes WIF For The First Time - New Memes Poised For Greatness

On July 11, Bonk (BONK) gained bullish momentum and became the fourth largest meme coin, moving Dogwifhat (WIF) down to the fifth position.
This momentum was short-lived as BONK lost its position after a 10% drop. Currently, BONK’s market cap has fallen to $1.70 billion.
However, there are currently better investment options in the market that could bring major profits in the coming weeks, such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
Let’s check them out and see why they’re causing the hype!
Bonk Failed to Cement its Position Ahead of WIF – Investors Interested in These Emerging ICOs
On July 11, Bonk (BONK) surged 12%, becoming the fourth largest meme coin and pushing Dogwifhat (WIF) to fifth. BONK's market cap peaked at $1.83 billion but then dropped 10% to $1.56 billion.
WIF, despite a 4% decline, reclaimed fourth place with a market cap of $1.57 billion. BONK saw a 45% drop in trading volume and a 14.3% fall in Open Interest due to bearish sentiment. Meanwhile, WIF's trading volume fell by 38%, but its Open Interest increased by 4%, giving it an edge.
Many crypto experts believe BONK has more growth potential, but can it match the expected profits from emerging tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)?
According to analysts and prediction platforms, it can’t reach the same levels of profit as these promising new projects.
Let’s check out the details!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Advanced Layer 2 Platform Aiming to Upgrade Trading by Solving Major Blockchain Challenges
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a new meme coin that combines the popular Pepe the Frog meme with a Layer 2 blockchain for faster transactions and lower fees. The $PEPU token fuels the Pepe Unchained ecosystem, supporting staking, trading, and decentralized applications.
Investors are drawn to the platform's double staking rewards, which promise high returns. During the presale, 20% of the total supply is available, with additional allocations for staking, marketing, liquidity, project finance, and chain inventory.
Pepe Unchained's Layer 2 blockchain offers faster and more affordable transactions compared to Ethereum's Layer 1, making it suitable for both high-volume traders and casual users. The presale has already generated significant interest, surpassing the $3.7 million mark.
WienerAI ($WAI) — Integrating AI in Meme Coins with Advanced Trading Tools and a Unique Story
WienerAI ($WAI) is a new meme coin presale that combines artificial intelligence with a fun sausage dog theme. It features an AI-powered trading bot aimed at giving users an edge in the crypto market.
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, WienerAI has a total supply of 69 billion tokens. The token distribution includes 30% for presale, 20% for staking rewards, 20% for community rewards, and 10% each for liquidity and marketing.
The presale has quickly neared the $7.5 million milestone, drawing a dedicated community known as the "Sausage Army." WienerAI offers significant staking rewards to encourage early investment and long-term holding. Additional features like seamless token swaps and MEV protection make it appealing to both casual and serious traders.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) — Introducing Wild West P2E Games to the Meme Coin Scene with an Attractive Presale
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a meme coin that blends the thrill of the Wild West with the crypto world. It offers a play-to-earn (P2E) experience where players take on the roles of Shiba Inu cowboys in intense battles and strategic adventures.
Players can earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens through various in-game activities and features like Posse Rewards, Campfire Stories, and Token Governance.
The project boasts unique functionalities such as Cactus Staking, where users stake tokens for growing rewards, and Savings Saddlebags, which provide a share of platform revenue to token holders. The Lucky Lasso Lottery adds a gamified element with regular prize distributions.
Shiba Shootout's presale raised over $670k and its plans to list on major exchanges highlight its strong potential in the meme coin market.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) — Uniting Crypto Fans with Cross-Chain Capabilities and Share-to-Earn Rewards
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a meme coin that uses cross-chain technology for easy transfers between Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Inspired by the Doge meme and base jumping, it offers a share-to-earn model where users earn points by sharing content on social media. These points can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens after the presale.
The presale has already secured nearly $2.5 million, showing strong investor interest. The tokenomics are structured with 20% each for presale, staking rewards, and liquidity, and 15% for marketing and community rewards.
After the presale, Base Dawgz plans to list on decentralized exchanges and major CEXs, focusing on community engagement and growth.
The Bottom Line
Even though leading meme coins like BONK and WIF are experiencing a surge, experts believe that there are much better opportunities in the market to make massive profits.
Specifically, emerging ICOs like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are especially attractive because of their innovative ideas and technology, which could result in explosive gains.
Now is the perfect opportunity to invest early in these growing presales and secure your initial tokens at a discounted rate before they are listed on major exchanges!