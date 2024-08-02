Hub4Business

BONK Holders Rush To MOONHOP For Explosive 50x ROI As PolitiFi Memecoins Crash Spectacularly

Discover the decline in PolitiFi ,Memecoins following political upheavals as MOONHOP surges past $1M with a 50x, while BONK holders grapple with instability.

The political realm doesn't just intersect with cryptocurrency through policies; its comedic influence is now palpable in PolitiFi Memecoins. These politically themed tokens plummeted following Joe Biden's announcement of pulling out of the presidential ticket, severely impacting BONK, which left its investors seeking firmer ground.

However, in a lighter vein, the popular meme coin MOONHOP broke the $1 million barrier in its initial phase and bounced into the next. Enthusiasts are drawn to the community's spirited energy, aiming for a 50x return on investment. This rabbit is gearing up to rocket to the moon, bringing fortunes in its wake!

Political Drama Disrupts PolitiFi Memecoins

Lately, PolitiFi memecoins have stirred more chaos than the politics they parody. Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal as a presidential candidate, endorsing Kamala Harris, the memecoin scene erupted. The Joe Boden (BODEN) token plummeted quicker than his poll numbers, dropping from $0.025 to $0.01 within half an hour before stabilizing at a mere $0.0086.

In contrast, Kamala Horris (KAMA) tokens celebrated, skyrocketing 150% from $0.011 to $0.025 in just a couple of hours. Tokens inspired by Trump, including MAGA, MAGA Hat, and Super Trump, also saw gains of 12%, 13%, and 33%, respectively. The volatility in PolitiFi memecoins keeps the drama high, showing that anything is possible in the crypto world, much like in politics.

BONK Holders Strive for Equilibrium Amid Market Shakes

The pressure is palpable among BONK holders as this leading Solana memecoin tries to find its balance. Trading at $0.000031, BONK witnessed a 9.35% fall in the last 24 hours and a 10.45% decline recently. The coin struggled at $0.000033, falling below the 20DMA resistance of $0.0000315. Nevertheless, BONK supporters remain hopeful, finding solid ground at $0.00003.

The RSI indicator, standing at a neutral 49.33, hints at possible bullish trends. With the 20DMA resistance critical, BONK enthusiasts are scouting other promising memecoins to stabilize their investments in this erratic market.

MOONHOP's Presale Explodes, Surpassing $1 Million

Grab your lucky rabbit's foot! MOONHOP, the viral meme coin with a bunny emblem, is capturing headlines and wiggling whiskers. This charming creature leaped past $1 million in its debut phase and is now sprinting into the second, promising a tremendous 50x ROI. Investors are eagerly using the MOONHOP calculator, equipped with a rabbit-themed slider, to visualize turning modest investments into significant wealth.

The buzz is infectious, and investors are pulling in pals to join the Fluffle, MOONHOP's dynamic community. With a tempting 10% referral incentive, everyone is going bunanas!

By linking a wallet, generating a distinct referral code, and sharing it, each purchase through the referral link earns 10% of the purchased coins. This rabbit ensures a cohesive, caring community where everyone watches out for each other. With such appealing projections and community-focused perks, now is the prime time to jump onto MOONHOP and immerse in a vibrant gathering of crypto aficionados, leaping from one promising chance to another.

Final Say

The excitement of the crypto world is magnetic, yet the recent dips in PolitiFi Memecoins have left traders jittery. BONK holders experienced the downturn as the canine-themed coin struggled to stabilize. Meanwhile, MOONHOP's presale achievements soared past the $1 million mark, positioning it as this season's presale highlight. This bunny is ascending the ranks and making significant waves, drawing investors toward that enticing 50x ROI. This trending meme coin is setting new benchmarks and promising an exhilarating lunar journey!

