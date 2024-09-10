Bollywood’s New Darling: K’La Q Methven Dazzles And Charms Mumbai

K’La’s character in the film is a nod to the enchanting tales of love she adored in Shahrukh’s films. She plays a spirited fashion designer who navigates the complexities of a whimsical romance, reminiscent of the vibrant and heartfelt narratives that captivated her as a fan. With lines that sparkle with wit and a look that could kill, she flirts not just with her co-stars but with the very essence of Bollywood storytelling itself.