BlockDAG (BDAG) continues to captivate the cryptocurrency market with its cutting-edge developments and impressive presale success. The latest Dev Release 55 introduces significant new features for the X1 Miner app, positioning BlockDAG as a formidable player in the crypto mining space. Meanwhile, the X10 Miner’s potential underscores BlockDAG’s innovative approach.
With its presale raising $52.2 million till its Batch 18, BlockDAG’s future looks promising. As each batch progresses, the presale price has increased, currently standing at $0.0122 per coin in Batch 18, showcasing a remarkable 1120% growth from the initial batch price. Investors are eagerly anticipating substantial returns, with price predictions reaching up to $20 by 2025.
Earn $4000 Daily with BlockDAG’s X10 Miner in 2025
The BlockDAG X10 Miner is set to revolutionize cryptocurrency mining with its compact, efficient design. This sleek device, no larger than a standard Wi-Fi extender, fits effortlessly into any home space. Despite its small size, the X10 is a powerhouse, capable of mining up to 200 BDAG daily with its 100 MH/s hash rate. The X10 is simple to set up, offering both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and comes complete with a power brick, Type-C cable, and an Ethernet cable.
Engineered with ASIC technology, the X10 is optimized for mining BlockDAG, ensuring maximum efficiency for each computation. Operating at only 40 W, it strikes an ideal balance between power usage and mining profitability.
With BlockDAG's impressive presale momentum—starting at Batch 1 with a price of $0.001 and now in Batch 18 at $0.0122—there is strong potential for substantial future growth. The project has seen an inflow of $52.2 million and over 11.6 billion BDAG coins sold.
When BlockDAG reaches the projected price of $20 by 2025, the potential earnings from the X10 Miner could skyrocket. Mining 200 BDAG daily at $20 per coin translates to an impressive $4000 daily income. This massive earning potential highlights X10's miner value proposition and positions BlockDAG as a leading player in the cryptocurrency market.
Dev Release 55: X1 Miner App Shines with New Features
In an exciting update for the BlockDAG community, the latest DEV Release 55 brings a host of new features to the X1 Miner application. This release marks the successful completion of Phase 2, promising users an enhanced and more interactive mining experience.
By the end of this week, the updated X1 Miner app will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, improving the beta version now available. The app now boasts a streamlined onboarding process, an intuitive landing page, and an easy way for users to check their BDAG coin balances. Additionally, the comprehensive FAQ and settings modules ensure users can customize their experience and find answers to common questions quickly.
The highlight of this release is the new leaderboard functionality, allowing users to compare their earnings in real-time. With successful mining now possible in the devtest environment, users can track their mining progress and see their position among peers. Other key features include the ability to manage referral groups and securely delete accounts if needed.
This release signifies a major leap forward for the X1 Miner app, combining user-friendly design with powerful functionalities. The app is undergoing rigorous testing to ensure a smooth and reliable user experience, ready to make its mark in the crypto mining world.
Key Takeaway
BlockDAG’s Dev Release 55 highlighting the introduction of new features in the X1 Miner app, marks significant advancements in the cryptocurrency mining experience. The new features ensure that BlockDAG remains at the forefront of the industry, providing users with an engaging and efficient mining process. Meanwhile, the X10 Miner’s potential underscores BlockDAG’s innovative approach, with promising price predictions and substantial earning opportunities. With the presale success and continuous technological innovations, BlockDAG is solidifying its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency world, offering exciting opportunities for both novice and seasoned investors.
