Hub4Business

BlockDAG’s Team Video Drives $72.1M Presale, Helium Price Forecast Up, Notcoin Premieres On HashKey

Discover Helium’s price prediction, hinting at a 2024 rally, Notcoin’s listing on HashKey, and how BlockDAG’s new team video is energizing its $68M presale.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG’s Team Video Drives $72.1M Presale, Helium Price Forecast Up, Notcoin Premieres On HashKey
info_icon

2024 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for Helium (HNT), with its price breaking past $10.00 for the first time since 2022. This surge has stirred excitement and speculation, painting a picture of a potential bullish future for Helium. Amidst this, Notcoin’s listing on HashKey Global’s platform has broadened the horizon, offering users a more diverse portfolio of assets.

Yet, the spotlight shines brightly on BlockDAG’s latest team video release, which has created ripples across the crypto community, pushing its presale to an impressive $72.1 million. Armed with a team of seasoned industry experts and advisors, BlockDAG is setting the stage to become a key player in the Layer-1 blockchain arena, challenging the established giants.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Helium Price Prediction: 2024’s Trajectory

In 2024, Helium’s price has been on a wild journey, breaking the $10.00 mark, the highest since 2022. This climb wasn’t just a fleeting moment; it signaled a growing interest in Helium’s decentralized network that powers the Internet of Things (IoT).

BlockDAG
info_icon

Now, HNT stands around $6.33—below its recent highs but still holding strong in a notoriously volatile market. As 2024 unfolds, Helium’s price trajectory will hinge on these developments and the broader market’s ebb and flow.

Notcoin’s HashKey Listing: Pushing Boundaries in Crypto

Notcoin’s debut on HashKey Global marks a significant milestone, enhancing its visibility and accessibility. This listing brings new opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios with promising assets. But what does this development mean for Helium and the wider market?

Notcoin’s HashKey Listing
info_icon

Notcoin’s listing is more than just another addition; it’s a signal of the growing interest in alternative cryptocurrencies with unique value propositions. With HashKey Global expanding its offerings, users now have a broader range of assets at their fingertips, including Notcoin, which is gaining traction within the crypto community.

How BlockDAG’s Team Video Sparked the Presale

BlockDAG’s recent team video release has proven to be a game-changer, catapulting the presale to a remarkable $72.1 million. The video, which laid out the project’s roadmap and future milestones, has breathed new life into the community. But what made this video so impactful?

The answer lies in the team’s clear and compelling vision for the future, vividly communicated through the video. BlockDAG’s CEO, Antony Turner, emphasized the project’s commitment to growth and innovation, stating, “Our immediate priority is to expand our community and ecosystem through strategic partnerships and technological advancements.” This vision resonated with enthusiasts, eager to be part of a project with such potential.

BlockDAG
info_icon

The video also highlighted the presale’s progress, now in its 22nd batch, with the coin priced at $0.0178. To date, 12.8 billion coins have been sold, raising a staggering $72.1 million. This success has instilled confidence among holders.

Looking ahead, BlockDAG’s ambitious plans include reaching $600 million by year’s end and launching on multiple exchanges. These steps could greatly enhance the coin’s liquidity and accessibility, potentially triggering another surge in value. BlockDAG is quickly becoming a formidable player in the crypto world, making it one of the most exciting projects to watch in 2024.

Final Say

Notcoin’s listing on HashKey Global and Helium’s price outlook continue to draw attention, with Helium’s earlier surge above $10.00 capturing the crypto world’s imagination. Yet, BlockDAG’s impressive $72.1 million presale, driven by a compelling team video, could be a key factor in shaping the market’s direction.

As BlockDAG sets its sights on new heights, 2024 promises to be a thrilling year in the crypto space, offering substantial returns for early participants. Stay tuned—this is just the beginning.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Purchase BlockDAG Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Third Straight Day - In Pics
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Highlights: Play Abandoned After Heavy Rain
  3. Australia Vs England, 1st T20I: Travis Head Leads Aussies To Win As ENG Crumble In Chase
  4. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure
  2. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  3. Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  4. Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. Mumbai City FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  2. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  4. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  5. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Raiki Fujishima And His Men Search Their Maiden Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  4. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ambedkarite Vision Of Justice Vs Gandhian Vision Of Unity
  2. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  3. The Politics of Caste Survey in Bihar
  4. The Caste Question In Muslims
  5. The Ambedkarite Dual Policy Solution For Sub-Caste Discrimination
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. Why Is Google's AI Model Facing European Union Scrutiny
  2. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza War Ceasefire Deal
  3. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
Latest Stories
  1. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  2. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  3. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  5. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza War Ceasefire Deal
  6. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Highlights: Play Abandoned After Heavy Rain
  7. Daftar 10 Situs Judi Slot Online MPO Terbaik Dan Terpercaya No 1.
  8. Japan Vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Raiki Fujishima And His Men Search Their Maiden Win