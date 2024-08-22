Why Are Bittensor (TAO) Traders Jumping Ship After a 36% Surge?

Bittensor's ride has been a rollercoaster, marked by a 36% spike in price alongside a 14% increase in derivatives trading volume and a 32% surge in open interest. But not all that glitters is gold. Despite the price rally, the pervasive short-selling, signaled by a negative funding rate of -0.01%, paints a forecast of decline. This bearish outlook is cemented by the Elder-Ray Index, registering a chilly -64.2. However, a glimmer of hope flickers as a bullish divergence between TAO’s price and its Chaikin Money Flow hints at possible upward trajectories.