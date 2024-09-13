BlockDAG’s AMA Drops 10x Mining Boost While TRON Retraces & Kaspa Holders Await Recovery

TRON and Kaspa have recently seen significant developments that have captured the attention of investors. TRON (TRX) is in a retracement phase, with traders watching closely for a potential rebound. At the same time, Kaspa (KAS) holders anticipate a price recovery after technical indicators suggest the coin may have reached its market bottom.
Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG is taking centre stage. In a recent AMA session, BlockDAG’s CEO, Antony Turner, unveiled a game-changing method to supercharge earnings from the X1 and X10 Miner. Known for developing the best crypto miners, BlockDAG is attracting millions of enthusiasts who see the potential of this project.
TRON Price Prediction: Will TRX Rebound or Continue to Decline?
TRON (TRX) is in a retracement phase after experiencing notable gains earlier in the year. Despite a bullish outlook for TRX, the price recently hit resistance at $0.17 and fell to $0.15. This drop could lead to further declines, with support at $0.144 and $0.1395. If these levels hold, the price could rebound, possibly breaking $0.17 and reaching $0.18 or even $0.20 in the long term.
While the current trend appears bearish, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about TRON’s long-term potential. The next key area for TRON price prediction is at $0.144, where a solid foundation may enable the next upward move.
Kaspa (KAS) Holders Eye Potential Price Recovery
Kaspa (KAS) holders may be anticipating a potential price recovery, as recent technical analysis points to the completion of a five-wave downward structure. The analysis suggests Kaspa may have hit a market bottom, potentially paving the way for an upward reversal. The RSI on long-term charts hints at a possible bullish recovery, and Fibonacci retracement zones highlight key entry points for traders.
Though short-term indicators show Kaspa nearing overbought levels, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic. With increased trading volume and strong market interest, Kaspa (KAS) holders are watching closely for a possible rally in the coming weeks, aiming to capitalise on the next market move.
BlockDAG’s X10 Miner: The Secret to 10x Your Earnings
During the latest 60-minute AMA session, BlockDAG CEO Antony Turner explained BlockDAG mining in detail, addressing various community questions and offering valuable insights. This gave participants a much deeper understanding of maximising their mining efforts within the ecosystem. As the session progressed, Turner revealed an exciting method for significantly boosting earnings through the X1 miner app.
Turner explained that users can pair the X10 miner with the X1 miner app to enhance their mining results. "Pairing X10 with X1 gives you a massive boost of 10 times," he shared. This combination allows miners to supercharge their daily output, creating a highly effective and easy way to increase the X1 miner profits from 20 to 200 BDAG coins/day. The potential to multiply earnings has generated a buzz within the BlockDAG community, motivating miners to implement this strategy and take full advantage of the platform’s benefits.
The excitement around the mining enhancements mirrors the larger momentum BlockDAG has been building through its presale. The project has gained attention with $72.3 million already raised and over 12.9 billion BDAG coins sold. The coin’s price has grown incredibly, rising from $0.001 in the first batch to $0.0178 today—a 1680% increase. As BlockDAG moves toward its $600 million presale goal, interest continues to rise and now is the perfect time for new investors to jump in.
Closing Insights
As TRON navigates its retracement phase, traders remain cautiously optimistic, observing key support levels for signs of a potential rebound. Kaspa, on the other hand, has piqued the interest of its holders as it approaches a possible recovery, with technical indicators hinting at a market bottom. However, BlockDAG is truly stealing the spotlight by developing the best crypto miners in the market.
In a recent AMA, CEO Antony Turner revealed a powerful method to boost mining earnings by pairing the X1 miner app with the new X10 miner, offering the potential to multiply BDAG coin earnings by 10x. With BlockDAG’s current price at $0.0178 and the project gaining momentum, this is a prime moment for those looking to join before further growth.