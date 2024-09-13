Hub4Business

BlockDAG’s AMA Drops 10x Mining Boost While TRON Retraces & Kaspa Holders Await Recovery

Learn how to boost mining earnings 10x as BlockDAG’s CEO unveils new strategies in an AMA. Read about TRON’s uncertain predictions & the recovery hopes of Kaspa holders.

BlockDAG’s AMA
BlockDAG’s AMA Drops 10x Mining Boost While TRON Retraces & Kaspa Holders Await Recovery
info_icon

TRON and Kaspa have recently seen significant developments that have captured the attention of investors. TRON (TRX) is in a retracement phase, with traders watching closely for a potential rebound. At the same time, Kaspa (KAS) holders anticipate a price recovery after technical indicators suggest the coin may have reached its market bottom.

Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG is taking centre stage. In a recent AMA session, BlockDAG’s CEO, Antony Turner, unveiled a game-changing method to supercharge earnings from the X1 and X10 Miner. Known for developing the best crypto miners, BlockDAG is attracting millions of enthusiasts who see the potential of this project.

TRON Price Prediction: Will TRX Rebound or Continue to Decline?

TRON (TRX) is in a retracement phase after experiencing notable gains earlier in the year. Despite a bullish outlook for TRX, the price recently hit resistance at $0.17 and fell to $0.15. This drop could lead to further declines, with support at $0.144 and $0.1395. If these levels hold, the price could rebound, possibly breaking $0.17 and reaching $0.18 or even $0.20 in the long term.

Join BlockDAG Presale
info_icon

While the current trend appears bearish, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about TRON’s long-term potential. The next key area for TRON price prediction is at $0.144, where a solid foundation may enable the next upward move.

Kaspa (KAS) Holders Eye Potential Price Recovery

Kaspa (KAS) holders may be anticipating a potential price recovery, as recent technical analysis points to the completion of a five-wave downward structure. The analysis suggests Kaspa may have hit a market bottom, potentially paving the way for an upward reversal. The RSI on long-term charts hints at a possible bullish recovery, and Fibonacci retracement zones highlight key entry points for traders.

Kaspa (KAS) Holders Eye Potential Price Recovery
info_icon

Though short-term indicators show Kaspa nearing overbought levels, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic. With increased trading volume and strong market interest, Kaspa (KAS) holders are watching closely for a possible rally in the coming weeks, aiming to capitalise on the next market move.

BlockDAG’s X10 Miner: The Secret to 10x Your Earnings

During the latest 60-minute AMA session, BlockDAG CEO Antony Turner explained BlockDAG mining in detail, addressing various community questions and offering valuable insights. This gave participants a much deeper understanding of maximising their mining efforts within the ecosystem. As the session progressed, Turner revealed an exciting method for significantly boosting earnings through the X1 miner app.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Turner explained that users can pair the X10 miner with the X1 miner app to enhance their mining results. "Pairing X10 with X1 gives you a massive boost of 10 times," he shared. This combination allows miners to supercharge their daily output, creating a highly effective and easy way to increase the X1 miner profits from 20 to 200 BDAG coins/day. The potential to multiply earnings has generated a buzz within the BlockDAG community, motivating miners to implement this strategy and take full advantage of the platform’s benefits.

The excitement around the mining enhancements mirrors the larger momentum BlockDAG has been building through its presale. The project has gained attention with $72.3 million already raised and over 12.9 billion BDAG coins sold. The coin’s price has grown incredibly, rising from $0.001 in the first batch to $0.0178 today—a 1680% increase. As BlockDAG moves toward its $600 million presale goal, interest continues to rise and now is the perfect time for new investors to jump in.

Closing Insights

As TRON navigates its retracement phase, traders remain cautiously optimistic, observing key support levels for signs of a potential rebound. Kaspa, on the other hand, has piqued the interest of its holders as it approaches a possible recovery, with technical indicators hinting at a market bottom. However, BlockDAG is truly stealing the spotlight by developing the best crypto miners in the market.

In a recent AMA, CEO Antony Turner revealed a powerful method to boost mining earnings by pairing the X1 miner app with the new X10 miner, offering the potential to multiply BDAG coin earnings by 10x. With BlockDAG’s current price at $0.0178 and the project gaining momentum, this is a prime moment for those looking to join before further growth.

Join BlockDAG Presale
info_icon

Read More About BlockDAG:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  2. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  3. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  3. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  2. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  3. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
  4. A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi
  5. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats