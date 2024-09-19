Dogecoin’s forecast suggests a potential 49% rise to $0.16, while Fetch.ai (FET) has surged 7.3% and is set for a potential breakout.
However, the real excitement is around BlockDAG. After securing a $10 million, 3-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and another big deal with Inter Milan, BlockDAG’s presale has skyrocketed past $73 million.
With the deal now signed, rumours are spreading about VIP fan experiences and exclusive rewards for BDAG holders. As the presale moves quickly, holders are racing to grab BDAG tokens before the chance slips away. Additionally, market experts are suggesting a 30,000x ROI for early buyers over time.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Could a 49% Growth Be Possible?
Dogecoin is starting to recover after a tough August, and technical analysis shows that it could be gearing up for a breakout. Currently priced around $0.09, buyers are hoping for a jump to $0.16—potentially a 49% increase—if certain patterns hold. If Dogecoin breaks past $0.11, this increase could happen.
However, be cautious as only about one-third of these patterns turn out as expected. More conservative traders might aim for smaller gains of 4-8%. Good buying opportunities could be found in the $0.074 to $0.086 range, which aligns with key price averages.
Is a Bullish Trend Coming for Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)?
FET recently had a 7.3% spike, bringing its price up to $1.23. This has raised hopes, as it broke through its 50-day moving average, a key indicator for traders.
Artificial Superintelligence AllianceThe Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also climbing, showing potential for more growth. Plus, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) suggests buying signals, hinting that the price could rise in the coming weeks. Traders are keeping a close watch on the $1.50 level as the next important milestone for FET.
BlockDAG’s Deal with BVB: Exciting Perks Coming for Fans
BlockDAG has been making big moves lately, securing one of the biggest crypto deals in soccer—a $10 million, 3-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund (BVB), along with another major deal with Inter Milan. These partnerships have pushed BlockDAG's presale past $73 million.
The goal of the deals is to offer exclusive perks to BDAG holders, sparking rumors about special fan experiences like VIP packages, private stadium tours, and meet-and-greets with players. There’s also talk of digital rewards, like limited edition NFTs tied to key match moments or collectibles that will be available only to BlockDAG’s community.
Once these plans come to life, BDAG holders and Borussia fans could enjoy a whole new level of tech-driven experiences. Thanks to this partnership, BlockDAG’s community is growing fast, with thousands of new holders joining daily. The demand for BDAG coins is at an all-time high, and Batch 22, which started just a few days ago, is selling out quickly. At just $0.0178, many believe the value of BDAG is set to rise soon. Plus, forecasts by market experts point to a 30,000x ROI for initial adopters down the line.
