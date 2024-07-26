Ethereum Classic's Price Forecast: Poised for an 81.56% Increase?

Currently priced at $22.73, Ethereum Classic shows potential for considerable volatility. By July 2024, ETC is expected to reach $42.43, marking an 81.56% increase. Analysts suggest the price might stabilize at around $37.62 throughout 2024, offering an ROI of up to 83.1%. With a market cap of $3.36 billion and a total supply limit of 210.7 million, ETC's bullish pattern on the charts indicates growing investor interest, potentially challenging its historical peak of $167.