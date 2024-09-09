As September begins, it’s the perfect time to explore which crypto will explode this month. The Cardano (ADA) price is currently exploring the $0.28 to $0.44 range, with growth potential. Notcoin, however, struggles as it faces a challenging market, its value hovering just above $0.01. But the real gem is BlockDAG, which is gearing up for its Testnet launch on September 20th.