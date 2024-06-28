Uniswap Faces Over 9% Decline Despite Base Support

Uniswap recently faced challenges despite the layer-2 blockchain Base aiding it to achieve significant milestones. The platform witnessed a decline in Total Value Locked (TVL), down by 9.81% from the previous month. This decline in Base's activity has implications for Uniswap's growth, coupled with a 9.07% drop in UNI token price to $9.12. Network Growth indicators, reflecting reduced user adoption at 109, further underscore potential challenges. However, optimism persists that increased traction for Base could rejuvenate Uniswap in the next quarter.