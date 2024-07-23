BlockDAG Partners with UFC Champ Alex Pereira: Aiming for $60.4M

BlockDAG is shaping up as a bullish contender in the 2024 crypto market, thanks to its strategic partnership with UFC legend Alex Pereira. Naming him as a brand ambassador, BlockDAG aligns itself with themes of perseverance and excellence, much like the ethos of a champion athlete. Pereira’s endorsement has sparked significant excitement within the BlockDAG community, reminiscent of the buzz Dogecoin gained from Elon Musk’s approval.