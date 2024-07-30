Hub4Business

BlockDAG Levels Up: Ex-Algorand Guru Maurice Herlihy In BlockDAG’s Advisory Board Pulling In Fantom And Helium Enthusiasts

With the introduction of BlockDAG's leadership, its presale has climbed to $62.8M, positioning it ahead of Fantom (FTM) and the rising Helium token.

As the cryptocurrency market rebounds from recent lows, Fantom and Helium emerge as appealing investment avenues. Projections indicate these cryptos will better navigate market ups and downs. However, MKR and ARB have shed much of their early gains, diminishing their appeal. Amid these shifts, BlockDAG, a layer 1 initiative, is capturing investor attention with its robust presale results. Having gathered over $62.8 million, and with the introduction of its CEO and advisory board, including Maurice Herlihy from Algorand, BlockDAG is making a strong case as the leading crypto for 2024.

Fantom (FTM) Price Outlook: Optimists vs. Pessimists

Fantom (FTM) has struggled lately, with its value falling 13.04% over the past month to $0.50. Nonetheless, on-chain data hints at a possible rebound. The Bulls and Bears metric points to a bullish bias, showing more bulls than bears. The GIOM indicator confirms robust support at $0.32.

Should this bullish trend hold, Fantom might breach its resistance and possibly hit $0.66 or even $0.99. Despite a currently negative Awesome Oscillator, emerging green bars suggest the bulls are rallying. This outlook for Fantom implies a potential climb past the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, aiming for $0.67 under favorable conditions.

Helium Token's Bullish Trajectory: A Closer Look

Helium (HNT) has been performing well, placing 69th by The Chain Broker. Despite a modest security rating of 75.53, Helium’s market cap has grown 6.8% in the last day to $852.057 million. Yet, a 18.3% drop in trading volume has led to a low liquidity ratio of 1.92%, complicating trading under different market scenarios.

With a volatility rate of 15.92%, Helium maintains a bullish sentiment, underscored by a fear and greed index of 69. A notable 88% hike in derivatives' trading volume, totaling $7.21 million, showcases strong buyer interest. The token's recent ascent from a descending triangle pattern signals potential further gains, with optimistic technical indicators enhancing its investment outlook.

BlockDAG: A Rising Challenger

The recent unveiling of BlockDAG’s leadership has significantly elevated investor trust. The team, led by CEO Antony Turner of SwissOne Capital, brings a wealth of knowledge from the financial, crypto, and blockchain sectors. Turner's 20-plus years in tech management, including roles at SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc. and Axona-Analytics, add depth to the leadership. Coupled with an AMA session on July 30th, these developments have improved the project's visibility and reliability.

Following these announcements, BlockDAG’s presale has soared, reaching $62.8 million, marking a 1540% increase from the initial price of $0.001 to $0.0164 in its 21st batch. This surge underscores the strong investor interest and the project’s potential. The team’s rapid development pace positions BlockDAG as a formidable contender among current blockchain leaders.

With Antony Turner’s extensive fintech and blockchain experience, alongside Chief Security Officer Youssef Khaoulaj brings critical system security and smart contract auditing skills, boosting the project's credibility. The advisory board, with experts like Maurice Herlihy, formerly with Algorand, offers strategic guidance. This blend of seasoned leadership and advisory expertise positions BlockDAG as a standout crypto for 2024.

Key Insights

While Fantom and Helium present potential market opportunities, BlockDAG distinguishes itself with its impressive presale achievements and expert leadership. With over $62.8 million raised and a price increase of 1540% to $0.0164 in its 21st batch, BlockDAG’s unveiling of its team and an upcoming AMA session have bolstered investor confidence. This solid performance and strategic openness make BlockDAG an attractive investment choice.

For those eyeing the best crypto investment in 2024, alongside considering Fantom and Helium, BlockDAG offers a promising opportunity.

