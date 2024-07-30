As the cryptocurrency market rebounds from recent lows, Fantom and Helium emerge as appealing investment avenues. Projections indicate these cryptos will better navigate market ups and downs. However, MKR and ARB have shed much of their early gains, diminishing their appeal. Amid these shifts, BlockDAG, a layer 1 initiative, is capturing investor attention with its robust presale results. Having gathered over $62.8 million, and with the introduction of its CEO and advisory board, including Maurice Herlihy from Algorand, BlockDAG is making a strong case as the leading crypto for 2024.