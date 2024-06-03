A highlight of Keynote 2 is the launch of the beta version of the X1 Miner app beta. This app has undergone extensive development and testing, including wireframe and UI design, user onboarding, and presale functionality. Now available on both Android and Apple platforms, the beta version allows users to experience its core features, such as inviting friends to boost earnings. The full version will include additional functionalities like Wallet, Send/Receive modules and a Community Section, enhancing user engagement and mining capabilities before the mainnet launch.