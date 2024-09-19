Snapshot

While Toncoin struggles to stay above the $4.70 mark and faces a possible 45% decline, and Sui braces for impact from new token releases that could dampen its recent price gains, BlockDAG is on a high with its soccer deals. If BDAG hits the targets set by analysts, early buyers might just score big. The current batch of presale coins is selling fast, suggesting now's the time to act for those looking to get in on the potential boom.