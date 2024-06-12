In tandem, BlockDAG's team is fine-tuning the Blockchain Explorer, focusing on essential features like Blocks and Transactions, BlockDAG Nodes, and Smart Contract Transactions, with future plans for a Token Page and Asset Balances. This meticulous design process promises to enhance functionality and reliability, syncing perfectly with ongoing application development efforts. Driven by the buzz from Keynote 2, the presale has thrived, reaching over $49.2 million with the valuation of Batch 18 coins at $0.0122 each. The viral impact of Keynote 2 has propelled the sales to exceed 11.3 billion coins, underscoring BlockDAG's formidable market presence and bright prospects.