Hub4Business

BlockDAG Elevates Market Transparency With Dev Release 48 As Presale Nears $50M

BlockDAG elevates market transparency with Dev Release 48, enhancing user insights and surpassing $49.2M in presales

BlockDAG Elevates Market Transparency With Dev Release 48 As Presale Nears $50M
info_icon

BlockDAG has unleashed a new wave of enthusiasm in the crypto market with its latest Development Release, announcing an innovative Blockchain Explorer designed to boost transparency and user accessibility across its network.
BlockDag
BlockDag
info_icon

This tool promises to revolutionize user interaction by allowing detailed views and verifications of transactions, providing insights into network activity and block health. Amidst these advancements, BlockDAG's presale has soared, exceeding the $49.2 million mark as the excitement from Batch 18 builds.

BlockDAG's Development Strides Spark Market Interest

BlockDAG's Dev Release 48 has captivated investors by unveiling the forthcoming Blockchain Explorer, a pioneering tool set to enhance network transparency and user engagement. This explorer is poised to allow users to scrutinize and authenticate transactions, monitor their statuses, and access in-depth analyses of each block and the overall network's well-being.

This stride towards continuous improvement positions BlockDAG as a beacon of innovation in the blockchain space, offering users unprecedented control and insight into their transactions. As these developments unfold, the presale has reached new heights, surpassing $49.2 million as excitement continues to mount with the rollout of Batch 18.

info_icon

Keynote 2 Ignites Investment Excitement

The release of Keynote 2 has significantly bolstered investor interest in BlockDAG, marking a critical phase in showcasing the network's advancements and forward-thinking strategies. The keynote highlighted significant technical developments, including trials of the X10 miners by influential figures in the crypto space, showcasing BlockDAG's commitment to cutting-edge innovation and its knack for capturing the broader industry's attention. With detailed updates shared, BlockDAG has strengthened its market position, drawing increased investor confidence.

In tandem, BlockDAG's team is fine-tuning the Blockchain Explorer, focusing on essential features like Blocks and Transactions, BlockDAG Nodes, and Smart Contract Transactions, with future plans for a Token Page and Asset Balances. This meticulous design process promises to enhance functionality and reliability, syncing perfectly with ongoing application development efforts. Driven by the buzz from Keynote 2, the presale has thrived, reaching over $49.2 million with the valuation of Batch 18 coins at $0.0122 each. The viral impact of Keynote 2 has propelled the sales to exceed 11.3 billion coins, underscoring BlockDAG's formidable market presence and bright prospects.

X1 Miner Application Gets a Boost

The latest updates in Dev Release 48 for the X1 Miner application focus on enhancing user experience and overall application performance. This release addresses previous bugs and integrates key improvements based on user feedback. Notable updates include restrictions on multiple OTP requests, revised group module icons, and streamlined connectivity with Coinbase to ensure transaction reliability. Additionally, the update enhances navigation within the app through an improved footer, and boosts the app's overall speed and usability.

Improvements continue with an optimized sign-out process and streamlined account information interface, removing the edit email function to align with development goals. A new scrollbar enhances accessibility for users with smaller screens, making sure all content is easily navigable.

BlockDag
BlockDag
info_icon

Looking Ahead with BlockDAG

As BlockDAG gears up to launch the innovative Blockchain Explorer, it reiterates its dedication to enhancing transparency and user accessibility within the blockchain realm. This tool will enable users to conduct detailed transaction verifications, track updates, and gain comprehensive insights into each block and the overall network health. This development highlights BlockDAG's unwavering commitment to innovation and user empowerment, ensuring that both the X1 Miner application and the broader BlockDAG ecosystem continue to lead at the forefront of blockchain technology.

Championing Blockchain Innovation

With the introduction of the Blockchain Explorer in Dev Release 48, BlockDAG has taken a significant leap in enhancing transparency, providing users with detailed transaction insights and a clearer view of network health. This innovation has fueled the presale fervor, advancing it to Batch 18 and amassing over $49.2 million. As BlockDAG continues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology, it cements its role as an industry leader, driving the future of crypto with each visionary update.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Woman Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother-In-Law By Stabbing Her Over 95 Times
  2. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: 35 Dead In Kuwait Building Fire; Rain Likely In Pune
  3. CM Bhajanlal Sharma: Maintaining Peace And Law And Order Is Rajasthan Govt's Main Priority
  4. To Curb Child Marriage, Assam Announces Monthly Stipend For Girls Pursuing Higher Education
  5. AP EAMCET 2024 Result Declared For Over 3 Lakh Students, Direct Link To Download EAPCET Rankcard
Entertainment News
  1. Will Kartik Aaryan Reunite With Sara Ali Khan On The Silver Screen? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
  2. Diljit Dosanjh To Appear On Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', Netizens Laud The Singer On This Move
  3. Watch: Ram Charan Pushes Away Man Relentlessly Trying To Click Selfie At Andhra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony
  4. Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando
  5. Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Match 26: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Tamberi Shines in Rome, Secures Another European High Jump Title
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Wrap: China's Hope Alive Despite 1-0 Loss To South Korea
World News
  1. Kuwait: Massive Fire At Building In Mangaf Kills 35
  2. Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: What Types Of Shellfish Contain With PSP? What Are Its Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention?
  3. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
  4. Elon Musk Announces Rollout Of 'Private Likes' Feature To Protect User Privacy On X
  5. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: 35 Dead In Kuwait Building Fire; Rain Likely In Pune
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi To Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka