BlockDAG Blasts Off with 1300% Surge: Tron and Stellar Left in the Crypto Dust

Tron (TRX) has recently climbed above Shiba Inu in market capitalization, signaling its swift ascent. Stellar (XLM) enthusiasts keep their spirits high despite market ups and downs, fueled by the coin’s trailblazing features. Yet, BlockDAG (BDAG) steals the spotlight as the prime cryptocurrency to invest in. With a dramatic increase of 1300% and an expected value of $30 by 2030, BlockDAG's dynamic promotional campaigns and a robust presale achievement of over $55.6M in its 19th batch underscore its significant potential.