In the latest crypto news, BlackRock is out with its Ethereum ETF on Brazil’s stock market. Also, Grayscale has launched the Avalanche Token Trust to accredited investors.
On the other hand, more and more people are investing in Intel Markets before its launch. The project has been able to secure over $180k in funding in just a few days after the start of its presale.
BlackRock’s Ethereum (ETH) ETF Launches on Brazil’s Stock Exchange
BlackRock has publicly launched its Ethereum ETF which is posted on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil. This new ETF will allow the Brazilians to invest in Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, through the ETHA39.
This news comes following the launch of its Bitcoin ETF in Brazil by BlackRock. Ethereum has remained one of the worst-performing currencies over the last few months even after the launch of Ethereum ETF.
Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of the Ethereum token has been trading below $3k in the past few weeks. Still, experts forecast the value of this cryptocurrency could rise in the coming months. They say the Ethereum price might rise above the 50-day SMA ($2,995.73) and turn the $3k region into a major support.
Grayscale Avalanche Trust Open for Private Placement
In a recent post on X, Grayscale Investments told its clients the Grayscale Avalanche Trust is now available for private placement. However, this is only for eligible investors. The Trust will allow them to gain exposure to the Avalanche.
Besides, the latest announcement comes after the company told its clients it has added the Avalanche Token Trust to its list of products. In the meantime, the Avalanche price fluctuates between $18 and $28 on the monthly chart.
Its market cap has also been around the $7B-$12B range in the last month. Meanwhile, Avalanche’s 14-day RSI is at the 50 mark. This means bulls and bears are fighting for control. Analysts forecast Avalanche coin price could rise to $32.18 if bulls get the upper hand.
Presale Heats Up, Intel Markets Crosses $180K
Intel Markets (INTL) is the hottest cryptocurrency in the market right now. It has crossed $180k in presale just a few days since it started. The high interest from investors is responsible for the positive momentum the project has been enjoying in the past few weeks. Intel Markets is a multichain trading platform where investors can trade digital currencies.
They can do so using either the Solana or Ethereum blockchain. Both blockchains have their own benefits. The Solana network is known for fast transactions, low fees, security, high throughput, and scalability. The Ethereum blockchain will allow investors to access smart contracts, DeFi apps, and high liquidity pools.
In addition to being a multichain platform, Intel Markets has a flagship trading bot. This bot has given over 1,200 traders profitable trades in the past few months, making it a good addition to Intel Markets. Apart from the features listed above, Intel Markets has others like 1000x leverage, copy trading, access to rare trading markets and advanced trading tools.
Can Intel Markets Rally More Than Ethereum and Avalanche?
Intel Market’s presale has been terrific. Experts expect this same momentum to continue in the long term. They even forecast the price of Intel Markets will increase from its current price of $0.009 to above $0.1 before the year ends.
