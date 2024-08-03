Bitcoin Xcel Review 2024: Legit Crypto Trading Platform? - Must Read Before!

Step 1- Registration

The registration process on the Bitcoin Xcel platform should be completed through the official website. On the official website, you will find a registration form that you have to fill out with details such as your name, email address, phone number, and place of residence. Once you complete the form, submit the form.

Step 2- Verification Process

The Bitcoin Xcel platform adheres to KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines to verify the identity of its customers. This process is carried out through the broker. You can visit the broker’s page and complete the necessary steps like submitting your photo and other documents. This might take a few hours. However, there is no restriction on using the platform and trading assets. Withdrawal requests will be accepted only after verification.

Step 3- Account Funding

With a low investment of $250, you can begin live trading on the Bitcoin Xcel system. The platform supports different payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, wire transfer, Discover, Capital One, Skrill, WebMoney, etc. that you can use to invest funds. The account funding process is simple, free, and takes only a few minutes.

Step 4- Live Trading

Once the above steps are completed, you can begin real-time trading.