Bitcoin Stable At $68K, Ethereum Slips Below $3,800, While New Meme Coin Presales Push Through Milestones

Meme coins are interesting to investors since they have a playful side, but at the same time, they can come with real utility, and their price is very affordable even for beginners. Considering that the price of Pepe has increased by 119.90% during the last 30 days, it is a signal to investors that now may be the best time to ride the meme coin popularity wave. These are the most appealing meme coins that the investor should consider now: