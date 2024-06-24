Bitcoin On Its Way to $60,000 - Altcoin Presales Going Strong Despite Market Crash

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's current price is $65,401.77. There has been a 2.54% decline in the last 30 days, and this could be the lowest price in more than a month, signaling a notable downturn that has triggered widespread concern within the cryptocurrency market.

This drop is linked to factors such as short-selling activities, regulatory challenges, and broader macroeconomic shifts. As Bitcoin grapples with these challenges, other cryptocurrencies successfully progress through presales. This article will cover six altcoins investors should focus on, so stay tuned!

6 Altcoins to Buy During Market Crash

One of many analysts who is analyzing Bitcoin's price, Josh of Crypto World, says that BTC is currently testing a crucial support zone and indicating a short-term bullish divergence. Based on this analysis, he anticipates potential liquidations in the near future. Josh provided insights into Bitcoin's current status, highlighting key technical indicators and potential market dynamics. Despite a rapid ascent, Bitcoin is facing challenges in surpassing the $70,000 mark and could be on its way to $60,000. However, now may be the perfect time to invest and diversify your portfolio by securing these altcoins:

PlayDoge ($PLAY) WienerAI ($WAI) BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ) 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) eTukTuk ($TUK) KAI ($KAI)

Here is why these cryptos deserve the attention of investors!

PlayDoge ($PLAY) –

Tamagotchi is a virtual pet game that conquered the world in the 90s when all the kids simply had to have one. Now that cryptos are ruling the market, it is not surprising that this popular theme has found its way to the hearts of investors. PlayDoge is a cryptocurrency that aims to combine blockchain, the play2earn mobile game, and the rewards for nurturing a virtual pet.

Players can immerse themselves in a Tamagotchi-inspired environment, nurturing Doge avatars and engaging in various mini-games to earn tokens. This innovative approach offers entertainment and the opportunity to profit by actively participating in the game's ecosystem. The participants can accumulate $PLAY tokens through gameplay. Its presale is quickly progressing, and it is showing undeniable support from crypto investors!

