Bitcoin Holders Jumping Ship As Raboo Set To Catapult To Top 20! Will Avalanche Take A Hit?

Avalanche: bulls seem to be taking over

Holders have been impressed by Avalanche (AVAX) this month, with its rise from $22.3 to just under $33. Avalanche encountered difficulties at the 100-day SMA, though, and was rejected after poking just above. Right now, Avalanche is trading around $26.36 , so that's the price to keep an eye on. In the event that this is defeated, an Avalanche pump to $37 might occur.