Best Staking Meme Coin Presales To Buy Before Impending Crypto Bull Run

Staking has gone from a bit part player to a crucial cog in the system of crypto projects in 2024. Staking has been around since the foundation of Layer 2 but this year it has grown hugely in popularity. Even as recently as last year, it would have been considered very rare to find a new meme coin project that has staking as part of the ecosystem.

Now, it can separate the projects you need to take seriously from the rest of the market. For investors it's great as they can earn more crypto and for projects it gives them a solid foundation as investors are less likely to sell when they can hold onto the token for rewards. So, we decided to pinpoint the best staking meme coin presales to buy before the impending bull run.

If interest rates are cut by the Federal Reserve during their September 17-18 meeting, a bull run is almost guaranteed. That means investors need to act asap to be in a position to profit. Here are the tokens everyone needs to be snapping up:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

ARKENSTONE ($ARKN)

Let us now take a deeper look at each project and point out the USPs of each.

Pepe Unchained- The meme coin ready to replicate the success of Base

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is definitely one of the more exciting presales on the market right now. It has now raised over $11.5 million and the last couple of weeks has been raising more than $1 million every 7 days. The project promises to unchain Pepe so it can release its full potential and this seems to be something investors are very interested in.

The main way it will free up Pepe to realize its full potential is by giving it its own layer 2 chain. The original Pepe Coin (PEPE) was a huge success and is still the third-ranked meme coin on CoinMarketCa but it's limited by layer 1 features. Pepe Unchained on the other hand has unlimited potential and can even replicate the success of Base with its own launchpad for new meme tokens.

There is plenty for investors to get excited about other than the future. Layer 2 means faster transaction times and of course lower gas fees. This means more room for gains from your investment. Last but not least there are the staking rewards that take this coin from good to gate. Over 900 million $PEPU tokens have been staked but the estimated annual rewards still stand at a healthy 175%.

Crypto All-Stars- The project that could take staking to new heights

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) could be one of the most important projects the crypto market has ever seen because of how it could affect staking. This was the easiest inclusion on this list as we believe it could be a complete game changer. The presale is the newest on this list but is just about to hit the $1 million mark as hype continues to grow.

The main idea of the project is to change how we stake. Normally, investors can stake the native token that belongs to a project and that's the limit to things. Thanks to the Meme Vault at the center of the Crypto All-Stars ecosystem, investors will now be able to bring other tokens they own to the Meme Vault to stake there. All you have to do is hold $STARS to be able to do this.

If you hold Pepe, Dogecoin, Floki, Mog, Milady, Brett, Turbo, or others you will be able to bring them to the Meme Vault to stake. It unites meme coins via a staking platform. The makers are certainly very confident in their creation as they forecast they will be a top 5 crypto coin ever. If investors get behind this idea we can see it happen.

Base Dawgz- Only 1 day left to get this new pup meme at listing price

The Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale has now ended but those who missed out still have one more chance to get this new pup meme before its listings begin. The presale raised an impressive $3.2 million but investors can still get $DAWGZ at the very affordable price 0.008582 USD per token. We think this is great value for the pup meme that could replicate the success of Brett (BRETT) on Base.

Solana started off the year as the hot network with investors but Base has begun to steal a lot of the limelight. The gem of Base’s crown is Brett but it is severely lacking a pup meme that can help boost its popularity. It has Besenji but it has mostly been a disappointment. We think investors will prefer this new dare-devil pup that will arrive on the Base chain.

One of the best features of Base Dawgz is that it's a multi-chain token. So, even though it will be hoping to succeed on Base, it will also get all the benefits of being available on ETH, SOL, BSC, and AVAX. Of course, there are also great staking opportunities too. The APY% at the moment is estimated to be over 713%.

