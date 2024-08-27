Best Meme Coins To Buy Along $PEPE And $SHIB

The enormous success of meme coins is truly a surprise because they are inspired by internet memes created for pure fun. However, their appeal grows extremely quickly when supported by large communities that safeguard their growth over the years. There are now so many new meme coins that investors may find it difficult to choose their investments. We have done the research for you, and we will cover the best meme coins holding enormous growth potential along with $PEPE and $SHIB!
7 Best Meme Coins Investors Shouldn't Miss Now
The most appealing thing about meme coins is their ability to explode quickly and bring enormous gains to investors who recognize their potential early. We can see this in the example of Dogecoin, which experienced an enormous price increase when Elon Musk expressed his support. The new meme coins also have concrete utility they can rely on to bring long-term growth. These are the meme coins investors should focus on now:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
The Meme Games ($MGMES)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
Pepe ($PEPE)
Shiba Inu ($SHIB)
Check out why these meme coins deserve investors' attention!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Best Meme Coin With More Than $10 Million Raised
Pepe Unchained follows the familiar theme of Pepe the Frog but doubles the fun and rewards, enriched with concrete utility. With a genius plan to become faster than Ethereum, it embraces the advantages of layer 2. With low fees, fast speed, and high volume capacity, it truly changes how we perceive meme coins.
Utility fused with humor is a highly appealing concept, which is why Pepe Unchained presale has raised more than $10,5 million so far. The amount keeps increasing, attracting investors from all over the world. Once the presale ends, Pepe Unchained will launch its own Layer 2, positioning it as a game changer among meme coins on the market. Secure your $PEPU tokens before the presale concludes!
3. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Meme Coin Platform Introducing Unified Ecosystem For Staking Favorite Meme Coins
Crypto All-Stars is a revolutionary token that aims to transform the meme coin market with its innovative approach. It introduces the MemeVault ecosystem, the first of its kind, enabling investors to stake several meme coins at once. By securing $STARS tokens, investors can enjoy massive triple rewards for staking them.
When combined with the rewards for staking favorite meme coins such as Pepe, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Turbo Token, and many others, the result is a very rewarding experience. The current APY is an incredible 1885%, and joining the presale now is a chance to dive into the pool of these amazing rewards. Secure your $STARS tokens now to make the most of this promising project!
3. Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) –Refer2Earn Meme Coin That Hit $3 Million Milestone
Base Dawgz is one of the most popular meme coins minted on the Base chain, which is why it is often compared to Brett. It introduces a well-known Shiba Inu dog breed that enjoys base jumping across chains (Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Ethereum). Its multi-chain approach is what puts it under the spotlight because it broadens the reach of this meme coin, expanding its community.
$DAWGZ tokens can be claimed, stored, and traded on these chains through Portal Bridge and Wormhole technology. In addition, Base Dawgz embraces a refer-to-earn mechanism that will reward the $DAWGZ token holders with even more tokens once the presale concludes. Join the presale to take advantage of the features that $DAWGZ tokens offer!
4. The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Exclusive Meme Coin Celebrating Olympics
The Meme Games is the perfect blend of blockchain, meme culture, and the competitiveness of the Olympics. After the best athletes in the world competed for rewards in Paris in July and August this year, crypto investors can now compete in the virtual world. $MGMES holders can choose among five characters (PEPE, DOGE, BRETT, TURBO, and WIF).
Each character has a chance of winning with blockchain protection on its side. Once the selected athlete takes the win, the $MGMES token holder wins a 25% bonus on the purchased tokens. Investors who purchase tokens multiple times increase their chances of winning the bonus, making things interesting—make sure you become one of the early birds!
5. Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Exciting Meme Coin Introducing Wild West Theme
Shiba Shootout is a community meme coin that introduces a well-known Shiba Inu theme, this time set in Shiba Gulch—a virtual city embracing the Wild West setting. With plenty of useful features, Shiba Shootout's utility includes rewards for $SHIBASHOOT token holders for referrals, rewards for staking, and rewards that investors can get through Lucky Lasso Lotteries.
Sharing stories through the Campfire Stories feature will also give investors a chance to bond with the community and earn rewards. The current APY is more than generous, standing at 914%. More than $1 million has been raised so far, and according to ClayBro, the Shiba Shootout game could make millionaires, so secure your $SHIBASHOOT token as soon as possible!
6. Pepe ($PEPE) – A Well Known Meme Coin Introducing Pepe The Frog
Pepe made headlines last May when it exploded overnight. Things started changing for the better this May once more when $PEPE hit a new all-time high. According to CoinMarketCap, its current price is $0.000009059, and its value increased by 20.34% during the past seven days.
According to price predictions made by analysts, the value of $PEPE could go from $0.00000916 to $0.0000130 by the end of the year. Considering that it has no utility, its ongoing success is a true surprise. The secret of its fast rise to the stars lies in the fact that it introduces the famous meme that is known across the globe. However, with Pepe Unchained, it can be a tough race. Make sure you keep it on your radar!
7. Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – Dogecoin Killer Once More In The Center of Attention
Shiba Inu started the revolution in the crypto market, appearing on the market with the intention to "kill "Dogecoin. After it appeared, this cute dog found its way into numerous meme coins, flooding the market with investors' questions about which was the best. According to CoinMarketCap, $SHIB's price at the moment is $0.00001507, and its value increased by 11.45% during the past week.
The possible price range that it could hit by the end of the year is expected to be between $0.0000111 and $0.0000234. However, we will see if it actually manages to do so since Shiba Inu's efforts to grow into an ecosystem may be in vain because of the Shiba Shootout and its incredibly appealing features. Ensure you stay on top of all the news to stay in the loop!
Conclusion
The following period is expected to be very favorable for the crypto market in general because of the anticipated bull run in the following months. Investing now in $PEPU, $STARS, $DAWGZ, $MGMES, and $SHIBASHOOT can put investors in a good position to profit from their growth after the listings. On the other hand, keeping a close eye on $PEPE and $SHIB is also recommended because of their ability to recover and hit some new heights quickly. Make sure you implement a good investing strategy to make the most of the upcoming bull run!