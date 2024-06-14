1. BlockDAG Sets the Pace in Crypto Mining Innovation

BlockDAG's Keynote 2 unveiled the X1 Crypto Miner App Beta, revolutionizing mining with its user-friendly features. This app allows for the daily mining of up to 20 BDAG coins directly from smartphones, integrating smoothly into daily life without draining resources. Users can increase their mining output by engaging with the app daily, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms. This innovation drove BlockDAG’s presale to $50.2 million by the 18th batch, selling coins at $0.0122 each and adding $3.3 million to the coffers.