Beercoin Up By 67% In 24 Hours - New Altcoins With Similar Growth Potential

Beercoin is one of the latest meme sensations in the market, bringing some massive profits since its debut in early June.
While there was a short period of trading in red, after some investors started suspecting foul play with whale activity, it looks like $BEER is back on its feet once again.
But if you’re on the hunt for massive gains, Beercoin isn’t the only option you have. In fact, tokens like PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), and 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) may even bring up to 100x ROI once they hit listings!
Let’s check out the details.
Beercoin ($BEER) Trending Once Again with Over 60% Gains – But These New Presale Memes Are Set to Outperform It
Recently, the $BEER cryptocurrency was listed on the Raydium decentralized exchange and several other DEXes operating on the Solana blockchain, prompting its first major surge.
To keep the momentum going, the team behind $BEER will be gearing up for a substantial marketing push, complete with prize giveaways. Among the rewards are an all-expenses-paid private jet trip to Germany's Oktoberfest celebration and a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck loaded with complimentary beer.
Because of all these factors, $BEER saw an impressive 67% surge in the past 24 hours.
At one point, $BEER briefly climbed to the fifth spot in trading volume on the Solana network, proving a surge in trading activity and investor interest.
This rally comes shortly after Beercoin token experienced a price pump in early June, though that upswing toned down last week due to speculation of potential market manipulation by large holders.
Now, while $BEER does have a chance to continue the momentum, analysts believe that tokens like PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), and 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) could bring more profits to the table in the upcoming weeks.
Below, we’ll see why this is the case.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) Is Releasing the Best P2E Mobile Game in the Market and It’s Based on Tamagotchi Pets
PlayDoge is a new meme project that combines elements of play-to-earn gaming and passive income through staking rewards.
At its core, PlayDoge features a Tamagotchi-style game where players adopt and interact with the iconic Doge meme as a virtual pet. By engaging in mini-games, users can earn $PLAY tokens, the native cryptocurrency.
The project's initial coin offering (ICO) has already raised over $4.8 million in just over a week and it’s only ramping up further.
In addition to the play-to-earn mechanics, $PLAY token holders can stake their coins to generate a solid staking yield. Of the total 9.4 billion token supply, 6% is allocated for staking rewards, providing a passive income stream for long-term holders.
WienerAI ($WAI) Brings a Robust Trading Insights Tool Based on Artificial Intelligence Technology
WienerAI ($WAI) is a new meme coin project with an AI-inspired theme. Since launching its initial coin offering (ICO), WienerAI has managed to raise over $6 million within just a few months, highlighting investors' optimism about its potential for market success.
One of the key attractions of WienerAI is its unique AI aesthetics, which sets it apart from traditional meme coins.
Currently, the $WAI token is available for purchase at $0.00072 during the ICO phase, with 30% of the total supply allocated for public sale. This provides an opportunity for early investors to acquire a significant stake before the token hits mainstream exchanges.
In addition to its potential for price appreciation, WienerAI also offers a staking feature, allowing holders to earn passive income by committing their $WAI tokens to the network.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Is the Next Big Multichain Token with Innovative Airdrop Anticipation
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is an exciting multi-chain meme coin project that’s capturing attention in the crypto presale market.
While native to the Base blockchain, $DAWGZ leverages cross-chain interoperability through Wormhole and Portal Bridge, allowing seamless integration with popular meme coin communities on networks like Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Binance.
The project has allocated 15% of its total token supply for marketing initiatives, aiming to boost its reach and influence within the dog-themed meme coin space. With a market cap of $1.78 billion for Base meme coins and dog-themed coins dominating the top rankings, $DAWGZ holds significant potential.
One of its main features is a share-to-earn model, where active community members earn points by sharing content and can convert these points into $DAWGZ tokens.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) Has the Best Crypto Education Platform in the Industry with 50x-80x Gain Potential After Listing
99Bitcoins, a pioneering platform in crypto education since 2010, is taking a bold step with the launch of its $99BTC token. With over 700,000 YouTube subscribers and 2 million course registrants, the platform has solidified its position as a leader in the crypto learning space.
What sets 99Bitcoins apart is its innovative learn-to-earn model, which rewards active community engagement with $99BTC tokens. Users can redeem these tokens for exclusive content and partner discounts.
Advertisement
Currently an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, $99BTC is aiming to transition to the BRC-20 standard, a groundbreaking move that will enable decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities on the Bitcoin blockchain.
As a token of appreciation for its community, 99Bitcoins plans to airdrop $99,999 in $99BTC tokens to 99 early backers, recognizing their contributions to this learn-to-earn project.
Conclusion
Even though $BEER is trending again and showing signs of growth, there are many better investment options currently in the market.
To be specific, coins like PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), and 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) could all potentially bring 1,000% gains once they hit listings and make early investors rich.
Advertisement
Now is the perfect time to join the presales before they sell out and get listed on mainstream exchanges!