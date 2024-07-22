Hub4Business

Base Dawgz Presale Raises $2.5 Million – Is It The Next X100 Meme Coin?

If you are looking for the next 100x meme project, Base Dawgz is your best bet. Remarkably, it has raised $2.5 million in its ongoing presale.

Base Dawgz
Base Dawgz Presale Raises $2.5 Million – Is It The Next X100 Meme Coin?
info_icon

The crypto market teems with bullish prospects, as numerous cryptos have seen significant price increases since the start of July 2024. Also, meme coins continue to dazzle fans and investors with their potential for attractive gains.

Amidst this momentum, a new player, Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), has emerged as a standout performer. Remarkably, this meme project has crossed an impressive $2.5 million in its ongoing presale phase.

Its growing popularity isn’t based on hype or speculations. It stems from its robust community and unique multi-chain compatibility, supporting Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance, and Avalanche chains. As it shines brightly, many investors wonder if Base Dawgz has the potential to be the next X100 meme coin. Today’s post shares more details about this intriguing meme project. Read on to find out more.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): The Next Big Meme Crypto with Amazing Utilities

Base Dawgz is poised to become the next big meme coin on the Base blockchain and with compelling reasons. Unlike many other tokens confined to a single blockchain, Base Dawgz plans to integrate across multiple blockchains.

Initially, the project was launched on Base. However, thanks to its unique “Wormhole and Portal Bridge” technology, it can also be traded across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This versatility has made the DAWGZ presale a huge success, raising over $2.5 million with no signs of slowing down.

Interestingly, Base Dawgz aspires to follow in the footsteps of Brett ($BRETT), the leading Base meme coin, which has seen exponential growth since its launch. This aspiration is further boosted by the Base blockchain’s rising popularity for launching new meme coins.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

High Staking Rewards and Focus on Community Growth

Beyond its primary utility, Base Dawgz shows commitment to its community and rewards early backers and investors. The project has allocated 1.69 billion DAWGZ tokens (20% of the total 8.4 billion) for staking rewards.

Impressively, over 180 million DAWGZ tokens have been staked into the platform. Early buyers enjoy an annual percentage yield (APY) of over 1,400%, although this rate will decrease as more investors join the staking pool.

Understanding the importance of a strong community, Base Dawgz has launched a social rewards program. Members can earn points by sharing memes and posts about Base Dawgz on social media, which can be exchanged for more DAWGZ tokens.

This strategy has helped Base Dawgz amass thousands of followers on X (formerly Twitter) and achieve new presale milestones. Also, since Coinbase owns the Base network, Base Dawgz has the potential to reach the exchange’s 98 million users after its launch post-presale. With such rewarding features and community engagement, investors can rest assured that Base Dawgz has the potential to increase their investments exponentially.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

Base Dawgz Presale Offers a Thrilling Opportunity For Early Backers

Base Dawgz is making waves with its presale, becoming one of the hottest projects of July 2024. The project has already raised over $2.5 million, with tokens selling at a relatively low price. Investors can buy DAWGZ using cryptocurrencies like ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, BUSD, SOL, and AVAX.

Importantly, Base Dawgz’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult and found to be secure. Indeed, this project will favor early backers. As such, endeavor to get involved early to maximize your gains with Base Dawgz.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

How Base Dawgz Compares With Solana Meme Cryptos

Investors eyeing meme coin opportunities must weigh Solana-based projects’ strengths and potential returns versus Base Dawgz. Solana is a well-established crypto market player known for its advanced technology and vibrant community. Solana meme coins benefit from this robust ecosystem but are restricted to the Solana blockchain, which can sometimes suffer from congestion and slower transaction speeds.

However, Base Dawgz stands out by capitalizing on the growing interest in the Base Blockchain for meme projects. Unlike Solana-based coins, Base Dawgz isn’t confined to a single blockchain. Its multi-chain functionality allows it to operate seamlessly across several blockchains, including Base Chain. This provides greater versatility and leverages the faster transaction speeds on the Base Chain compared to Solana.

Investors looking for a promising meme coin project that combines cutting-edge technology with multi-chain support should consider Base Dawgz as a superior alternative to Solana-based meme coins. With its impressive presale performance and growing community, Base Dawgz could deliver substantial gains.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

Get involved in the Next 100x Meme Crypto of the Year

Base Dawgz is set to revolutionize the meme coin market, and you have a chance to get in early. With a staggering $2.5 million already raised in its presale and cutting-edge multi-chain functionality, Base Dawgz offers a unique and efficient investment opportunity.

The growing interest in the Base Blockchain and its faster transaction speeds potentially position Base Dawgz to outperform Solana-based projects. Early investors are already seeing incredible gains, and you could be next. With its strong community, high staking rewards, and strategic vision, Base Dawgz could be the next x100 meme coin. Invest now and ride the wave to significant returns!

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Hosts Eye Big Win
  2. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
  3. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  4. Shoaib Bashir Takes Five As England Demolish West Indies On Day 4 To Seal Series - In Pics
  5. Fitness A Decisive Factor In Assigning Yadav T20I Captaincy Over Pandya, Says Agarkar
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  2. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  3. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  4. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  5. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  2. Disability Activists Criticise Amitabh Kant, IAS Officer's Comments On Misuse And Review Of Quota In UPSC Exams
  3. Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: SC Gives Bail To Ex-Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son
  4. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  5. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties,
Entertainment News
  1. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  2. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  4. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
US News
  1. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  2. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  3. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
World News
  1. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  2. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  3. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
  4. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  5. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
Latest Stories
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Athletes Gearing Up In Paris; Gambhir Says Relation With Virat 'Not For TRP'
  2. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  3. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  4. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against UP, U'khand Govts' Eateries Order
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today
  6. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  8. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single