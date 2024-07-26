BlockDAG, alongside Toncoin (TON) and Cronos (CRO), is generating a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency market with each showcasing promising developments that are drawing investor attention. With a giveaway of $2 million and a fast-tracked mainnet release, BlockDAG has attracted more than 100k entrants. This strong turnout is a testament to BlockDAG's solid community backing and its bold strategic direction. Toncoin continues to excel, achieving new peak prices and displaying notable durability against market fluctuations. Meanwhile, within the Crypto.com network, Cronos is achieving consistent growth despite ambitious pricing goals.