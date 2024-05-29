Hub4Business

Anoop Menon Adds Star Power To Dilse 90.8 FM As Brand Ambassador

Dilse 90.8 FM, the pioneering radio station in Dubai, renowned for its fusion of technology and creativity, has welcomed the celebrated actor Anoop Menon as its newest brand ambassador.

Dilse 90.8 FM, the pioneering radio station in Dubai, renowned for its fusion of technology and creativity, has welcomed the celebrated actor Anoop Menon as its newest brand ambassador. Since its inception in 2023, Dilse 90.8 FM has captured the hearts of South Indian listeners with its distinctive programmes and innovative approach to radio broadcasting.

The announcement of Anoop Menon's collaboration with Dilse 90.8 FM was met with excitement from both the station and the actor himself. Managing Director of Dilse, Unnikrishnan Nair, expressed confidence in Menon's ability to resonate with the audience and enhance the station's outreach.

"Anoop Menon's versatile talent and popularity make him the perfect fit for Dilse 90.8 FM. We are thrilled to have him on board as our brand ambassador and believe his involvement will elevate our station to new heights," stated Unnikrishnan Nair.

Anoop Menon, known for his dynamic performances in the film industry, shared his enthusiasm for joining forces with Dilse 90.8 FM. He praised the station's commitment to delivering engaging content and expressed eagerness to connect with listeners in new and meaningful ways.

"Dilse 90.8 FM has been making waves in the radio industry with its fresh approach and dedication to serving its audience. I am honored to be associated with such a forward-thinking platform and am excited to begin this journey with them," remarked Anoop Menon.

Dilse 90.8 FM has been a frontrunner in providing a diverse range of programs that cater to the varied interests of its audience. From music to talk shows, entertainment to information, the station has carved a niche for itself in the competitive radio landscape.

With Anoop Menon lending his star power as brand ambassador, Dilse 90.8 FM aims to further solidify its position as a trendsetter in the industry. Together, they are set to embark on a journey of innovation and excellence, promising listeners an unparalleled radio experience that blends creativity, technology, and entertainment.

