Hub4Business

Analysts Expect Bitcoin Holders To Move Off Shiba Inu As Raboo's Buzz Makes Headlines!

Bitcoin holders seem to have had enough resulting in them touring the crypto market for the next best project. In the past, crypto projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have benefited from this move-over, but analysts suggest that a new revolutionary coin, Raboo, is on the horizon and could be the next beneficiary of this market shift