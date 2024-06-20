Analysts Expect Bitcoin Holders To Move Off Shiba Inu As Raboo's Buzz Makes Headlines!

Bitcoin holders seem to have had enough resulting in them touring the crypto market for the next best project. In the past, crypto projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have benefited from this move-over, but analysts suggest that a new revolutionary coin, Raboo, is on the horizon and could be the next beneficiary of this market shift.
In Stage four of its presale, with over $1.6 million $RABT tokens sold and over 100× profit after launch, Raboo is bound for the moon.
Read on to see why Bitcoin and Shiba Inu holders are jumping on the Raboo train.
Why Bitcoin holders may be flocking to other coins
Bitcoin is dipping again, and investors are not having it. Earlier in the month, Bitcoin traded at $71,565, $2,185 lower than its last all-time high of $73,750 in March 2024. But that didn't worry investors much.
While the BTC holders relished the $70,000 price mark, uncertainties around the Federal Open Market Committee meeting regarding interest rate cuts and BTC Consumer Price Index numbers further pressed down the BTC price from just over $70,000 to its current price of $65,015.
Bitcoin had dropped to a monthly low of $64,000, leading to a $200 million loss for over 75,000 traders and investors of the crypto market. For these traders, the message is simple: BTC might be in for a long, bearish season.
Some BTC traders have already bought SHIB tokens, but even Shiba Inu has yet to deliver as expected.
Shiba Inu falling far below investors' expectations
For Shiba Inu, the past eleven days have been far from encouraging as the SHIB price faces a major downtrend, bringing it one of its lowest since February 2024. And investors are running out of patience.
According to the Global In/Out or the Money (GIOM) indicator, about 66.75 million SHIB sold between $0.00002100 and $0.00002500. This $1.38 billion SHIB supply was supposed to pull in more profits for Shiba Inu if SHIB had remained consolidated. Instead, Shiba Inu broke far below its capped consolidation zone and dashed any hope of a price resurgence for SHIB.
For almost two months, the SHIB price consolidated between $0.00002835 and $0.00002093. So, as investors expected the $1.38 billion SHIB sale to translate to profits and break out of the consolidation zone, SHIB broke below it.
Consequently, Bitcoin holders who invested in SHIB suffered multi-month lows and are now looking to exit the project in favor of this new coin, Raboo.
Raboo's promise of 100X profits pulls investors
Raboo's rise to become the new market favorite is not too surprising. Here is a project that merges the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence with the prevailing economic reality where you earn from social interactions. As social media and content creation opens a new world of possibilities, Raboo takes it up by a notch.
Raboo is an AI meme coin that aims to incentivize content creation by offering a post-to-earn feature that rewards members for creating meme-worthy content on social media pages. Raboo looks to leverage its fast-growing and vibrant community to lever up the world of SocialFi by reconciling finance and memes.
For Raboo, its community comes first. A pool of 135 million tokens is reserved for rewarding creativity and encouraging more activities on the project. The best part is that you can access the perks before the coin is listed. You can begin earning your $RABT tokens now.
This way, when you think of memes, you think of $RABT tokens. When you think of meme coins, you think of Raboo. The vision is clear, and so is your next move.
Conclusion
$RABT is currently in Stage 4 of its presale, selling each token at $0.0048. With over $1.6m in liquidity, you know the Raboo ship is on ultraspeed, but there's a space for everyone.