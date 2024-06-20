Hub4Business

Analysts Expect Bitcoin Holders To Move Off Shiba Inu As Raboo's Buzz Makes Headlines!

Bitcoin holders seem to have had enough resulting in them touring the crypto market for the next best project. In the past, crypto projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have benefited from this move-over, but analysts suggest that a new revolutionary coin, Raboo, is on the horizon and could be the next beneficiary of this market shift

Analysts Expect Bitcoin Holders To Move Off Shiba Inu As Raboo's Buzz Makes Headlines!
info_icon

Bitcoin holders seem to have had enough resulting in them touring the crypto market for the next best project. In the past, crypto projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have benefited from this move-over, but analysts suggest that a new revolutionary coin, Raboo, is on the horizon and could be the next beneficiary of this market shift.

In Stage four of its presale, with over $1.6 million $RABT tokens sold and over 100× profit after launch, Raboo is bound for the moon.

Read on to see why Bitcoin and Shiba Inu holders are jumping on the Raboo train.

Why Bitcoin holders may be flocking to other coins

Bitcoin is dipping again, and investors are not having it. Earlier in the month, Bitcoin traded at $71,565, $2,185 lower than its last all-time high of $73,750 in March 2024. But that didn't worry investors much.

While the BTC holders relished the $70,000 price mark, uncertainties around the Federal Open Market Committee meeting regarding interest rate cuts and BTC Consumer Price Index numbers further pressed down the BTC price from just over $70,000 to its current price of $65,015.

Bitcoin had dropped to a monthly low of $64,000, leading to a $200 million loss for over 75,000 traders and investors of the crypto market. For these traders, the message is simple: BTC might be in for a long, bearish season.

Some BTC traders have already bought SHIB tokens, but even Shiba Inu has yet to deliver as expected.

Shiba Inu falling far below investors' expectations

For Shiba Inu, the past eleven days have been far from encouraging as the SHIB price faces a major downtrend, bringing it one of its lowest since February 2024. And investors are running out of patience.

According to the Global In/Out or the Money (GIOM) indicator, about 66.75 million SHIB sold between $0.00002100 and $0.00002500. This $1.38 billion SHIB supply was supposed to pull in more profits for Shiba Inu if SHIB had remained consolidated. Instead, Shiba Inu broke far below its capped consolidation zone and dashed any hope of a price resurgence for SHIB.

For almost two months, the SHIB price consolidated between $0.00002835 and $0.00002093. So, as investors expected the $1.38 billion SHIB sale to translate to profits and break out of the consolidation zone, SHIB broke below it.

Consequently, Bitcoin holders who invested in SHIB suffered multi-month lows and are now looking to exit the project in favor of this new coin, Raboo.

Raboo's promise of 100X profits pulls investors

Raboo's rise to become the new market favorite is not too surprising. Here is a project that merges the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence with the prevailing economic reality where you earn from social interactions. As social media and content creation opens a new world of possibilities, Raboo takes it up by a notch.

Raboo is an AI meme coin that aims to incentivize content creation by offering a post-to-earn feature that rewards members for creating meme-worthy content on social media pages. Raboo looks to leverage its fast-growing and vibrant community to lever up the world of SocialFi by reconciling finance and memes.

For Raboo, its community comes first. A pool of 135 million tokens is reserved for rewarding creativity and encouraging more activities on the project. The best part is that you can access the perks before the coin is listed. You can begin earning your $RABT tokens now.

This way, when you think of memes, you think of $RABT tokens. When you think of meme coins, you think of Raboo. The vision is clear, and so is your next move.

Conclusion

$RABT is currently in Stage 4 of its presale, selling each token at $0.0048. With over $1.6m in liquidity, you know the Raboo ship is on ultraspeed, but there's a space for everyone.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here:

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Senior BJP Leader Surama Padhy Elected Speaker Of Odisha Assembly
  2. Weather News: Delhi Records Warmest Night In 14 Years; Rescue Ops End In Sikkim; Orange Alert In Kerala For Rains
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea
  4. Roadmap For The Judicial Sector Under NDA 3.0
  5. Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Turns Around After Pilot Notices Snag In Mid-Air
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mirzapur' Trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself
  2. Throwback Thursday: 'Kota Factory's Jitendra Kumar Used To Teach Physics At JEE Coaching Centres To Make Ends Meet In Mumbai
  3. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
  4. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  5. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming Worldwide: Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  4. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  5. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
World News
  1. Beware Of This Mysterious Plant While Hiking In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains
  2. Climate Activists Spray Stonehenge With Orange Paint Ahead Of Summer Solstice
  3. Russia Wipes Out Front-line Ukraine Towns By Retrofitting Bombs, Expanding Air Base Network
  4. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  5. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea