Amazing festive cashbacks on Honda bike bookings with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

As 2024 rolls around, the Indian motorcycle market continues to thrive with exciting options for every rider's needs. Honda bikes cater to various preferences, from daily commuters to adventure seekers. This article highlights some of the top Honda bikes you might consider and explores how financing your new ride with a two-wheeler loan can make the process easier and more rewarding. And the festive season is a great time to get your new bike, with cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on two-wheeler bookings with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.
Special festive offers
This festive season, Bajaj Finance has rolled out special cashback benefits. Booking a new bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan during the festive period can qualify you for cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000. It is worth checking out these opportunities to maximise your savings while going new bike shopping. This is a limited period offer and the offer period ends on 30 September 2024.
Financing your Honda bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan
Purchasing a new bike is an exciting experience, but it often comes with a significant financial commitment. To make the process smoother, consider using a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. Here is why this financing option is worth considering:
1. High loan amount
Bajaj Finance offers loans of up to Rs. 21 lakh, allowing you to choose from a wide range of Honda bikes without worrying about exceeding your budget. Whether you are eyeing the economical CB Shine 125 or the premium CB200X, you can secure the necessary funds with ease. You can get up to 100% financing on the on-road price of the vehicle depending on your eligibility for a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.
2. Affordable EMIs
Managing your finances is crucial when buying a new bike. Bajaj Finance provides affordable EMI options that fit comfortably into your monthly budget. This ensures that your new bike doesn’t become a financial burden and allows you to enjoy your ride without stress.
3. Quick approval
Bajaj Finance ensures a fast and hassle-free approval process, so you can get your loan quickly and ride away on your new Honda bike sooner.
4. Flexible repayment tenures
Bajaj Finance offers flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 72 months, allowing you to choose a plan that best suits your needs and comfort level. Whether you prefer a shorter tenure for higher EMIs or a longer one for lower monthly payments, you have the flexibility to decide.
To get your new Honda bike with the festive cashbacks, visit Bajaj Mall, choose an EMI plan, check applicable offers, and book your new two-wheeler online. You can also use the Bajaj Finserv app to shop on Bajaj Mall. Once you confirm your online booking, a Bajaj Finance representative will connect with you to help you with the two-wheeler loan process. You just have to visit the partner showroom nearest to your place to complete the quick paperwork and get the new bike delivery information.
Honda's top picks for 2024
Honda has consistently delivered high-quality motorcycles, and 2024 is no exception. Here is a look at some of their standout Honda bikes:
1. Honda CB Shine 125
The Honda CB Shine 125 is a popular choice for those seeking a reliable commuter bike. With a fuel-efficient 123.94cc engine that delivers a mileage of 55 kmpl, it ensures cost-effective daily commuting. It is equipped with features like a self and kick-start mechanism, and the latest BS-VI compliance for lower emissions. Priced between Rs. 80,250 for the drum variant and Rs. 84,250 for the disc variant, it offers great value for money.
2. Honda Hornet 2.0
For those who crave a bit more power, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a great option. Its 184.4cc engine provides robust performance with a mileage of 55.77 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 features a sporty design and advanced features like ABS for enhanced safety. It’s priced at Rs. 1,39,450, making it a premium choice in Honda's lineup. A two-wheeler loan can help you finance the purchase of bikes above Rs. 1 lakh such as the Honda Hornet.
3. Honda Unicorn
The Honda Unicorn is known for its exceptional mileage of 60 kmpl, thanks to its 162.71cc engine. It combines power with efficiency and is a solid choice for those who need a versatile bike for both city and highway riding. The Unicorn is priced at Rs. 1,10,600, balancing performance and affordability.
4. Honda SP 160
The Honda SP 160 stands out with its impressive mileage of 65 kmpl. With a 162.71cc engine, it offers a blend of efficiency and power. Its stylish design and advanced features make it a popular choice among enthusiasts. The SP 160 is available from Rs. 1,17,950 for the single disc variant to Rs. 1,22,350 for the double disc variant.
5. Honda SP 125
For those looking for a blend of performance and fuel efficiency in the 125cc segment, the Honda SP 125 is worth considering. It boasts a mileage of 60 kmpl and comes with features that make it ideal for everyday use. The SP 125 is priced at Rs. 86,467 for the drum variant and Rs. 90,467 for the disc variant.
6. Honda CD 110 Dream
The Honda CD 110 Dream is designed for budget-conscious riders, offering an impressive mileage of 65 kmpl. Its 109.51cc engine ensures efficiency and reliability. With a starting price of Rs. 73,400, it is one of the most affordable options in Honda’s lineup.
7. Honda Livo
The Honda Livo, particularly in its drum variant, is known for its high mileage of 74 kmpl. This model combines a sleek design with a 109.51cc engine, making it a great choice for those seeking a stylish yet economical bike. The Honda Livo starts at Rs. 78,650.
8. Honda CB200X
For adventure lovers, the Honda CB200X offers a powerful 184.4cc engine with a mileage of 40 kmpl. This Honda bike is designed for those who seek a balance of off-road capability and urban commuting. Priced at Rs. 1,47,449, it is a robust option for diverse riding conditions.
Conclusion
Honda’s 2024 lineup offers something for every rider, from the efficient Honda SP 125 to the adventure-ready CB200X. When considering your purchase, financing through Bajaj Finance can make the process simpler and more affordable. With affordable EMIs, quick approval, and flexible repayment options, you can enjoy your new Honda bike without financial strain. Plus, make the most of the festive cashbacks that can add even more value to your purchase. So, take advantage of these benefits and ride your new Honda bike with confidence and ease.
*Terms and conditions apply. Bike prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in Delhi. Price may vary from city to city.