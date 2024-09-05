AI Specialists Predict Intel Markets (INT) To Explode Post-Launch While Near Protocol (NEAR) And FET Lose Momentum

Near Protocol (NEAR): 2021 Pattern Growth Ahead?

According to the most recent NEAR Protocol updates, the market trend resembles that of early 2021, indicating a likely increase ahead. Analysts think there is room for NEAR Protocol to grow even in the bad state of the market right now. Near Protocol (NEAR) is presently trading at $3.75, down 5% in the last 24 hours and continuing a drop of 17% and 14% in the previous week and month.