AI Specialists Predict Intel Markets (INT) To Explode Post-Launch While Near Protocol (NEAR) And FET Lose Momentum

The AI revolution is poised to disrupt the traditional trading market. While established AI players like Near Protocol (NEAR) and FET grapple with market volatility, a new contender, IntelMarkets (INTL), is emerging as a potential game-changer.
Armed with cutting-edge AI technology and a user-friendly interface, IntelMarkets (INTL) has captured the attention of investors and experts alike. As the crypto world eagerly awaits the official launch, speculation is rife about the potential for INTL to become the next crypto unicorn, leaving its competitors in the dust.
Near Protocol (NEAR): 2021 Pattern Growth Ahead?
According to the most recent NEAR Protocol updates, the market trend resembles that of early 2021, indicating a likely increase ahead. Analysts think there is room for NEAR Protocol to grow even in the bad state of the market right now. Near Protocol (NEAR) is presently trading at $3.75, down 5% in the last 24 hours and continuing a drop of 17% and 14% in the previous week and month.
However, "Nightshade 2.0," the most recent NEAR Protocol update, is poised to transform the blockchain through the use of "sharding" technology. By breaking up the blockchain into smaller, easier-to-manage chunks, this unique method increases transaction throughput at a reduced cost.
The crypto world is paying close attention to this major update, especially as Illia Polosukhin, founder of NEAR, brings his enormous experience as a top developer at Google with a focus on artificial intelligence to the forefront of blockchain technology.
Nvidia's Downfall Spells Trouble for AI Crypto FET
On September 4, the market leader in AI chips, Nvidia, had a sharp decline in its stock. It fell from an opening price of $116.02 to $108, a drop of 9.53%. Due to this severe downturn, the business's market capitalization dropped dramatically, from $2.92 trillion to $2.65 trillion, the worst single-day market cap loss ever recorded for any US company.
Furthermore, Bloomberg disclosed that Nvidia has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice as part of an antitrust probe after the market closed. Google Finance reports that Nvidia's shares fell even further during after-hours trading.
These events had their fair share of consequences on AI-focused cryptocurrencies. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), saw double-digit declines following this news, showing a downturn of 7% and a massive 16% in the past day and past week. FET is now trading at $1.09.
IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next Crypto Unicorn?
IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new cryptocurrency perpetual futures trading platform that aims to shake up the trading industry. It has an AI trading tool that makes it simple for investors to trade assets. Investors have taken notice of IntelMarkets' (INTL) presale, which has raised over $220k in only a few days.
IntelMarkets offers quick trades and transactions, cheap fees, high throughput, security, and easy access to large liquidity pools. Because IntelMarkets (INTL) is a dual-chain platform, traders have the option to transact on the Ethereum or Solana blockchains at any given time.
Aside from this, IntelMarkets (INTL) takes pride in offering up-to-date trading tools like 1000x leverage, real-time market data, and charting software. It also has a copy trading option, which is particularly appealing to beginners who want to learn how to trade while still making money.
IntelMarkets is becoming more and more popular in the cryptocurrency space thanks to these unique features. Before the year is over, experts predict that the value of its native token, INTL, will rise by more than 10x. This makes IntelMarkets (INTL) a worthwhile cryptocurrency to purchase at its current price of $0.009.
