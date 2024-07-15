Hub4Business

AI-Powered Meme Coin Presale With Over $7M Raised - The Next High-Gainer You Don't Want To Miss

Despite the current bear market, investors are optimistic with this new presale…let’s check it out!

Meme Coin Presale
info_icon

The current market situation is causing insecurity among investors, as all major coins have experienced significant declines this week. Bitcoin has dropped by 2.2%, BNB by 2.5%, and Ethereum by 4.7%.

The meme coin market has been hit even harder: Pepe is down 6.3%, Dogecoin has fallen by 6.7%, and Dogwifhat has seen a dramatic decrease of 10.6%.

Even with these events, investors aren’t losing hope. In fact, they are saying that the new WienerAI ($WAI) project has the potential to 100x your returns.

Let’s see the details below.

>>> Buy WienerAI Now <<<

WienerAI ($WAI) Smashes The Presale As It Reached $7.3 Million in Fundraising

WienerAI ($WAI) is rapidly cementing its status as a highly sought-after token for investors. The presale phase has recently achieved another significant milestone, with sales reaching an impressive $7.3 million. This substantial fundraising demonstrates the high level of confidence and belief that investors have in WienerAI and its future potential.

One of the driving forces behind this success is the project’s robust social media presence. WienerAI has garnered a following of over 15,000 on Twitter and nearly 12,500 subscribers on Telegram.

These platforms serve as vital communication channels where the team consistently engages with the community, providing updates on project plans, achievements, and milestones. This level of transparency and interaction helps build trust and maintain investor interest.

The steady growth in WienerAI's social media following is a testament to the project's increasing popularity and the team’s effective communication strategy. Regular updates and community engagement not only keep existing investors informed but also attract new investors who see the potential for significant returns.

Currently, $WAI tokens are priced at $0.00073, which many investors consider an excellent entry point. This pricing allows early investors to participate in the project at a very accessible cost, with the potential for significant returns as the project develops and gains traction.

>>> Buy WienerAI Now <<<

WienerAI Capitalizes On The Never-ending Popularity of Dog-themed Meme Coins With Its New Avatar

WienerAI ($WAI) is an innovative cryptocurrency project with a doge-themed concept, drawing inspiration from successful predecessors like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk, and Myro. Advertised on its official website as part dog, part sausage, and part bot, WienerAI aims to stand out with its unique blend of humor and technology.

The mascot of WienerAI comes with a compelling origin story that differentiates it from other cryptocurrencies in the market.

WienerAI
info_icon

In the year AD 2132, the bustling tech hub known as New Silicon Valley was home to a brilliant yet eccentric scientist named The Architect.

His groundbreaking vision was to create a hybrid that combined the intelligence and capabilities of artificial intelligence with the loyalty and charm of a dog. This ambitious goal aimed to revolutionize both AI technology and pet companionship.

During a pivotal moment in the splicing process, an unexpected twist occurred when The Architect was eating a sausage. This unforeseen incident led to the creation of WienerAI, a unique blend of a puppy, artificial intelligence, and sausage.

This quirky combination not only set WienerAI apart from other AI projects but also added a humorous and engaging element to its origin story.

>>> Buy WienerAI Now <<<

WienerAI Plans on Taking Over The Market With Its New AI Bot Used To Enhance Trading

What sets WienerAI apart from other projects is its advanced AI bot. As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly powerful force in technology, its influence on the cryptocurrency market grows as well. WienerAI leverages this trend by introducing a sophisticated AI bot designed to act as a user-friendly trading partner.

WienerAI
info_icon

The AI bot offers several key features that make it an invaluable tool for crypto traders. It provides AI-enhanced trading capabilities, and smooth swap functionality, and operates with no transaction fees. This combination of features ensures that traders can execute trades efficiently and cost-effectively.

One of the standout capabilities of WienerAI's bot is its ability to process vast amounts of market data rapidly. It identifies trends and opportunities that individual traders might miss, providing a significant edge in the fast-paced crypto market.

The bot not only makes recommendations but also offers a clear breakdown of its analysis, explaining the rationale behind each suggestion. This transparency helps users understand market dynamics better and make more informed decisions.

Also, WienerAI’s tokenomics promote sustainable growth and community engagement: 30% for presale, 20% for staking, 20% for community rewards, 20% for marketing, and 10% for exchange liquidity. This structure ensures stability and widespread adoption.

>>> Buy Wiener AI Now <<<

Conclusion

Investors are eagerly searching for the next big coin that will catapult their investments. Especially now when the market is in bearish territory and many investors have had significant losses.

Leading industry sources are pointing towards the new WienerAI ($WAI) project as the most promising token that emerged on the meme coin market.

It has a promising presale, innovative technologies, and a growing community which will for sure be a formula for success in the future.

Make sure to get it while it’s still cheap!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing
  2. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  3. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  5. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Ulajh' Trailer Out
  2. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
  2. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  4. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  5. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player