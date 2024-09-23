Hub4Business

9 Best Free Crypto Mining Apps For Side Hustle In 2024

Discover the best free crypto mining apps for 2024, including the innovative BlockDAG X1, CryptoTab, and Pi Network. Begin mining on your device today.

As cryptocurrencies become more popular, mining apps have emerged as a favorite way for users to earn passive income easily. These apps allow you to mine digital currencies right from your smartphone without needing expensive equipment. Here’s a look at the 9 best free crypto mining apps that can help you start generating passive income, led by the innovative BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App.

1. BlockDAG X1 Miner App: A Leader in Mobile Crypto Mining

The BlockDAG X1 Miner App, available for iOS users, is at the forefront of mobile crypto mining. Designed to be straightforward and user-friendly, this app makes mining simple while maximizing the potential rewards. Users can mine up to 20 BDAG coins each day.

Additionally, by inviting new miners to join, users can increase their daily earnings. The app promotes a community-driven approach to mining, with a referral system that enhances the mining rate as more users get involved.

Currently, in its 23rd batch, the BlockDAG presale has successfully raised $74.5 million, with the price of coins showing a significant rise. To date, over 13.1 billion coins have been sold, and mining funds have reached $4.9 million with over 12,000 miners actively participating. This makes BlockDAG a lively and growing platform for crypto enthusiasts.

2. CryptoTab Browser: Mine While You Browse 

CryptoTab Browser stands out as a unique mining app that lets you earn Bitcoin simply by browsing the web. This lightweight browser integrates a mining algorithm that works quietly in the background. It also includes a referral program, allowing you to boost your earnings by inviting friends. CryptoTab is perfect for those who frequently online, providing an effortless way to earn extra crypto.

3. Pi Network: Effortless Mining 

Pi Network offers a straightforward mining experience. The app allows you to mine Pi tokens with a single daily tap, using a trust circle mechanism that doesn’t drain your device's battery. With over 10 million active users, Pi Network has created a vibrant community. The tokens aren't tradable yet, but the launch of its Mainnet could soon change that, potentially rewarding early users.

4. Bee Network: Play and Earn 

Bee Network takes a gamified approach to crypto mining. By engaging in daily activities and inviting friends, you can earn tokens with minimal effort. Features like a leaderboard enhance the gaming aspect, encouraging continuous interaction. Although still developing, Bee Network promises future trading capabilities and has already attracted a large global user base.

5. StormGain: Mining Meets Trading 

StormGain is an all-in-one platform where you can mine Bitcoin and trade cryptocurrencies directly from your mobile device. It offers a built-in wallet, competitive fees, and a user-friendly interface. StormGain’s cloud mining feature also allows you to mine crypto even when your device is off, making it incredibly convenient.

6. MinerGate Mobile Miner: Mine Multiple Cryptos 

MinerGate Mobile Miner is ideal for those looking to mine various cryptocurrencies. It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, and more, featuring a built-in wallet and cloud mining to conserve your device’s resources. A detailed dashboard helps you track your earnings and activities in real-time, perfect for diversifying your crypto activities.

7. AA Miner: Keep It Simple 

AA Miner is designed for simplicity, supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The app lets you choose your mining algorithm and adjust CPU usage for optimized performance. Its straightforward interface is suitable for both beginners and seasoned miners.

8. Electroneum: Smartphone-Friendly Mining 

Electroneum is specifically designed for smartphones, allowing you to mine ETN tokens with minimal battery and data usage. It offers a simple interface and instant payments, ideal for quick, hassle-free mining. Electroneum also seeks to include unbanked communities around the world, extending financial opportunities through its platform.

9. Kryptex: PC-Based Bitcoin Mining 

Kryptex allows you to earn Bitcoin using your computer’s processing power. This desktop app runs in the background, enabling you to continue your regular activities without disruption. Kryptex provides a flexible payout system, offering payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or fiat currencies.

Why BlockDAG X1 Stands Out 

Among these apps, BlockDAG X1 Miner App shines particularly bright with its strong community ties, effective referral system, and impressive early results. As it transitions from Devnet to Mainnet, the scope for earning and trading BDAG coins is set to increase, making it a top choice for those eager to start mining on a promising platform.

Whether you’re new to crypto or looking for an easy way to expand your portfolio, these mining apps provide various options to start earning passive income effortlessly.

