7 Best Crypto Presales In July 2024

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big opportunity, and presales offer a golden chance to get in early. July 2024 is brimming with promising crypto presales, each with unique features and potential for explosive gains. Here’s a deep dive into the seven best crypto presales this month:

Pepe Unchained

The Meme Games

WienerAI

PlayDoge

Shiba Shootout

Base Dawgz

Race to a Billion ($BDJ)

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has garnered significant attention in the crypto community, emerging as the top contender among crypto presales. This project has been featured prominently in crypto presale news due to its innovative approach. It intends to modernize the Pepe meme coin by deploying it on its own Ethereum-based layer-2 chain. Pepe Unchained's goal is to realize the full potential of the popular meme coin.

Pepe Unchained aims to revolutionize the meme coin space by providing real utility and extensive scalability. It leverages the popular Pepe meme and integrates it into a Layer 2 blockchain, offering unparalleled speed and low transaction fees.

Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, Pepe Unchained offers significantly faster transaction speeds and lower fees, making it an attractive option for both investors and developers. The platform’s innovative features include instant bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain and a dedicated block explorer, which enhance user experience and staking rewards.

Pepe Unchained has already gained considerable traction, raising over $4.3 million in its presale. Early investors in the presale will benefit the most from staking their tokens. This novel staking approach is expected to attract a large number of investors seeking to maximize their earnings.

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

The Meme Games token ($MGMES) is an Olympic-themed meme coin designed to capitalize on the upcoming 2024 Olympics. This play-to-earn (P2E) platform allows users to earn rewards through various games and competitions inspired by Olympic events. With the presale coinciding with the Olympic Games, this initiative is positioned to pique the interest of both sports fans and cryptocurrency investors.

The Meme Games stands out by offering a diverse range of mini-games and competitions that mimic Olympic sports. Users can compete in virtual events, earn medals, and convert their winnings into $MGMES tokens. And they can earn a 25% token bonus if they accurately estimate the winner of the 169m sprint, a fictional race involving popular meme coin characters like Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo.

With a presale price of $0.009, The Meme Games has set a goal to leverage the global excitement around the Olympics to drive engagement and growth. The platform's staking and referral programs offer additional incentives for early investors, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for both fun and profit​.

Since its inception, the presale has generated substantial interest, raising more than $160,000 and generating buzz over crypto presale news reports. The unique combination of meme culture and gamification has attracted significant interest, making it one of the hottest presales this month.

WienerAI ($WAI)

WienerAI ($WAI) is a novel crypto project that merges meme culture with artificial intelligence. This dog-themed token not only provides high staking rewards but also incorporates an AI trading bot, offering users a unique combination of entertainment and financial utility. WienerAI aims to capitalize on the growing interest in AI and blockchain technology.