7 Best Crypto ICOs To Buy This September – High Gains Expected In Q4 2024

This article explores the best crypto ICOs with the potential for massive investment returns in 2024. Check out their features and potential for gains.

7 Best Crypto ICOs To Buy This September
September is off to a great start as the crypto market delivers excellent prospects for savvy investors and traders. New cryptos continue to emerge, each vying for a chance to provide outstanding gains and top the charts. Indeed, we must recognize these new offerings that will make your investment journey worthwhile.

With high gains expected in the final quarter of 2024, September becomes the right time to secure the best crypto ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) of the year. Granted, finding them isn’t a walk in the park! However, you don’t need to worry, as today’s post delivers the seven best projects in their presales that can unlock your financial dreams before the year ends. So, read on and discover the new coins worth buying this September.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A True Revolutionary with Bold Layer 2 Ambitions

A peek into Pepe Unchained’s website reveals one simple truth: it’s not just a meme coin but an ecosystem. And rightly so, it delivers on that promise. By introducing its own Layer 2 blockchain, this project is setting its sights on creating a faster, more efficient space for traders and developers.

Unlike other meme coins that struggle with Ethereum’s limitations, Pepe Unchained aims to move transactions off the Ethereum mainnet, thereby slashing fees and dramatically boosting transaction speeds. This meme crypto promises to be 100 times faster than Ethereum, which appeals to the entire meme coin community.

Remarkably, the excitement is already showing in numbers. Since its ICO launch in June 2024, Pepe Unchained has raised an impressive $11.5+ million, with early investors snapping up PEPU tokens at $0.0094603 each. Even better, you can purchase PEPU and stake them to enjoy an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of over 150%. But do hurry; presale prices are set to increase soon, and staking rewards dwindle as more investors troop in.

Pepe Unchained has also passed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, adding a layer of credibility that is often missing in the meme coin space. Crypto experts like ClayBro and 99Bitcoins are also starting to take note, which adds allure to this Layer 2 project. Therefore, don’t miss out on PEPU’s potential to deliver amazing returns before the year ends.

Crypto All-Stars (STARS)
Crypto All-Stars (STARS): The Next Big Meme Coin with 100x Potential

Yes, you heard right! Crypto All-Stars is the next meme coin to deliver 100x potential, an ROI that top experts like Jacob Bury and BitsPuls agree on. Now, what makes this project worth this praise and sky-reaching numbers? Well, the project is revolutionizing the meme coin sphere with its innovative MemeVault ecosystem.

This groundbreaking feature allows holders to stake 11 popular meme coins, including Dogecoin and Floki Inu, alongside STARS tokens, offering multiple staking rewards with an eye-popping 1,500+% APY.

The project shines in its tokenomics, which is vital to its long-term success. With a limited supply of 42 billion tokens, Crypto All-Stars aims to maintain scarcity and drive value. The token distribution is carefully planned, with allocations for presale, marketing, and exchange listings, ensuring liquidity and growth.

The project’s roadmap is ambitious, with a strong community focus and plans to launch the STARS token and MemeVault in stages. Backed by a SolidProof audit, Crypto All-Stars is poised for massive growth. With $1 million funding in view, it’s imperative to secure STARS tokens now at $0.0014191 before the price skyrockets.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): A Multichain Meme Project with Amazing Possibilities

Next, we have Base Dawgz, the latest multichain meme coin, getting set for its big exchange debut on September 4, 2024. Although the presale has ended, there’s a window of opportunity to snag DAWGZ at the initial exchange offering (IEO) price of $0.008582.

Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing about Base Dawgz, with thousands of members and followers on their official Telegram and X platforms. Analysts are also optimistic, with CryptoNews even predicting a potential 100x price surge post-launch. So, what’s up with this project?

First, Base Dawgz sets itself apart with its multichain approach, launching on five major blockchains: Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart chain, and Avalanche. This strategy reduces risk by avoiding reliance on a single chain and broadens its audience, which could drive up demand and price. The project utilizes Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology to seamlessly connect these chains, making it a standout in the meme coin world.

Another notable feature is staking possibilities, with 20% of the total DAWGZ supply dedicated to rewarding investors. When they lock their tokens, they can enjoy rewards of 700+% APY. This passive income potential makes DAWGZ an attractive investment choice for everyone. Currently, the project has raised over $3.2 million in funding.

As the project gears up for its exchange launch, the roadmap hints at upcoming centralized exchange listings, a marketing push, and community airdrops. There’s limited time to join the pack. Therefore, connect your wallet and buy DAWGZ before it hits the open market.

Meme Games (MGMES): The Official Meme Coin of Olympics 2024

If you’ve enjoyed the Olympics this summer, you wouldn’t want to miss out on Meme Games, the hottest crypto presale with promise. As the Paralympics wrap up in Paris, this token is set to list on top decentralized exchanges on September 10, 2024. As such, there’s limited time to grab a 25% bonus on your MGMES purchase as the project races past the $400k mark in its presale.

How do you get such mouth-watering bonuses? Meme Games bring five top meme coins—PEPE, DOGE, BRETT, TURBO, and WIF—into Olympic-style races. All you need to do is buy MGMES tokens and back your favorite meme coin competitor. If your pick wins, you score an extra 25% bonus on your token purchase. With MGMES priced at just $0.0094, this could be the lowest price before it takes off.

MGMES is expected to skyrocket thanks to its gamification approach once it hits decentralized exchanges. The project’s dynamic staking rewards, a massive 450+% per annum, have resulted in over 20 million MGMES tokens staked.

Crypto experts like 99Bitcoins are buzzing about the project’s potential for 100x gains, thanks to its clever branding and game utility. Join the presale now and secure your tokens before the big launch!

Mega Dice (DICE): A Top-Notch Crypto Casino

Mega Dice is the next rising star of the crypto casino world with big aspirations. With over $1.7 million raised, the project is set for exchange listings soon, leaving little time for those eyeing this potential gem. It’s poised to be a significant player in the iGaming market. It also boasts unique features and a thriving business that’s already attracted over 10,000 active players, who wager an impressive $50 million monthly.

The project stands out as the first fully licensed Telegram casino, offering seamless betting experiences. The DICE token unlocks full access to the Mega Dice ecosystem, including exclusive NFTs and staking rewards, giving holders a share in the casino’s success.

Zach Humphries, a popular YouTuber, compares Mega Dice to Rollbit, the current leader in the crypto gambling space. With Rollbit boasting a $170+ million market cap, Humphries believes Mega Dice could be the next 10x gem, especially as it expands its reach on the Solana blockchain.

The team behind this coin is ramping up efforts with partnerships, promotions, and a massive $2.25 million airdrop to drive momentum into the exchange launch. Take advantage of this presale opportunity and join the DICE community for more updates and future airdrop events.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)
Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT): A Wild-West Meme Coin Set to Deliver Unique Utilities

Shiba Shootout, a Wild-West themed meme coin, has quietly made waves by surpassing the $1 million mark in its presale. The project’s flagship game, Shiba Sharpshooter, is also gaining traction, with over 1,000 downloads on Google Play and the App Store.

But what makes Shiba Shootout truly intriguing? It's a full-blown ecosystem inspired by Spaghetti Westerns, set in the wild town of Shiba Gulch. Here, Marshal Shiba, the ultimate outlaw, leads Shiba Inu fans in epic meme battles, all within a virtual world teeming with colorful characters.

The P2E game, Shiba Sharpshooter, immerses players in a high-noon showdown, where quick reflexes win rewards. The project’s simple gameplay and strategic upgrades have quickly gained a loyal following, earning nearly 4-star ratings on mobile stores.

Beyond gaming, Shiba Shootout offers unique perks like Campfire Stories, where community members can share experiences for rewards, and Posse Rewards, a referral program to grow the community. Governance Roundups empower users to shape the project’s future, while Lucky Lasso Lotteries and Cactus Staking (with over 850% APY) add exciting ways to earn crypto rewards.

With its distinct theme and multiple utilities, Shiba Shootout is catching the attention of crypto analysts who see the potential for substantial price growth, especially in the next market upswing. As it stands, Shiba Shootout is a meme coin worth watching for both its creative flair and investment potential. Interested investors can join the presale now and start recording gains.

EarthMeta: A Unique Metaverse Project

If you think the metaverse frenzy is over, EarthMeta is here to put those thoughts to bed. This project offers users the chance to own and manage entire virtual cities rather than just small plots of land. This large-scale approach sets it apart, creating dynamic and interactive digital environments where users can truly shape their virtual spaces.

Currently in its presale phase, EarthMeta offers early adopters the opportunity to secure EMT tokens at a favorable rate. It also introduces perks like a 10% bonus on purchases and the potential to earn up to 120% APY through staking. Additionally, participants can unlock free cities before the platform’s full launch, adding even more value.

Indeed, EarthMeta is poised to outshine other Metaverse projects, offering a compelling opportunity for those looking to invest in the future of digital interaction. As its presale raises over $1 million in funding, be sure to take advantage of its low pricing as soon as possible.

Enjoy Premium Gains with These Amazing Gems in their Presale Stages

Look at that! We have analyzed new crypto ICOs ready to deliver fantastic gains in September 2024. There’s no doubt about their use cases and potential to offer nothing but the best. As you consider these cryptos, research them, read their whitepapers, and join their official platforms to receive updates and promising events. Also, do your best to diversify your portfolio and record more gains before the year runs out.

