4 Companies Advancing Food Security

3. Inari : Advancing Crop Genetics for Greater Yield

Inari is a leading biotechnology firm whose goal is to unlock the full potential of seed and produce robust and resilient crops that deliver optimal yields under a range of growing conditions. Inari is at the forefront of multiplex gene editing and is providing farmers with plants that are adapted to withstand harsh conditions such as drought, pests, and diseases. Inari’s proprietary SEEDesign™ platform uses predictive design and machine learning to allow multiple edits across multiple genes, creating a design capacity that was inconceivable a generation ago. Patented PRIDE™ technology allows engineers to work with a plant's existing DNA, creating modifications that are similar to traditional breeding methods - but vastly more sophisticated and efficient.