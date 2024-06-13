34 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Revealed To Collectively Hold Over 1 Million BTC - Next Cryptos Are Poised For A Rally

A possible rally for Bitcoin and other digital assets has been hinted at by the recent disclosure that 34 Spot Bitcoin ETFs together hold over 1 million BTC. This noteworthy Bitcoin accumulation by ETFs highlights the increasing institutional interest in and trust in the long-term potential of cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, some of the top crypto coins that analysts expect to rally soon, in addition to Bitcoin, are Ethereum, Solana, Binance Coin, and Angry Pepe Fork.
Angry Pepe Fork Is Among The Top Crypto Coins That Will Rally Soon
Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) mentioned alongside popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Binance Coin is predicted to be a positive big surprise for crypto enthusiasts in 2024. By crushing its rivals and overthrowing some other meme coins, the new project is based on an innovative concept. Using a novel conquer-to-earn strategy, Angry Pepe Fork aims to reduce the sway of zombie meme coins with its army of soldiers.
People who prove their fighting prowess and vanquish the renegades are entitled to free tokens and a prominent position within the Angry Pepe Fork community. Members can also band together to defeat the zombies as a group and increase their stake allocation in the process. Users can explore the staking option during the presale, which enables them to increase their earnings.
Analysts predict that this year, Angry Pepe Fork will accomplish what Pepe did in 2023 as being the face of meme coins. Therefore, if you missed out on buying the native Pepe coin early or if you are a fan of Angry Pepe Frog, then Angry Pepe Fork will be of interest to you. Moreover, APORK is dedicated to providing the maximum level of price stability through rarity, with a total token supply of 1.9 billion.
Making it one of the best cryptos to buy, the project is also in talks with other possible partners to add more utilities. At present, the cost of acquiring APORK native tokens is $0.014. The project still has more room to grow as it is only in stage one of its presale phase. Because of this and the positive projections, experts believe Angry Pepe Fork is one of the best cryptos to buy this quarter.
Spot Bitcoins ETFs Hold More Than A Million BTC
A significant milestone for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was announced by Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy and prominent Bitcoin supporter. According to Saylor, 34 spot Bitcoin ETFs hold more than a million Bitcoins, precisely 1,031,973 Bitcoins. A major turning point in the cryptocurrency market, the accumulation of more than a million Bitcoin by these ETFs indicates strong interest from both institutional and retail investors.
Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price has increased by about 12% within the past month. Moreover, Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the coin is consolidating between $68.5K and $71.8K levels on the 7-day chart. Furthermore, Prominent Bitcoin ETFs are those under the management of Fidelity Investments and BlackRock, two of the biggest financial firms.
Ethereum ETFs Keep Rising
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex's Head of Derivatives Jag Kooner predicts that the Spot Ethereum ETFs will eventually take up to 20% of the investments now made into Bitcoin ETFs in the US. Moreover, Kooner underlined the need of the U.S. SEC providing clarity in the future regarding the possibility of staking for spot Ethereum ETFs. This change is a reflection of the investors' wish to diversify their portfolios and acknowledge Ethereum's special benefits.
Meanwhile, the Ethereum price is currently consolidating between $3,650 and $3,890 over the past week. However, holders anticipate that the Ethereum price will break out of this range soon. Furthermore, Kooner also draws a parallel with a comparable historical scenario from the early 2000s when gold and silver ETFs were first offered. While Silver ETFs were introduced in 2006, Gold ETFs were introduced first in 2004 and significantly altered investment trends.
Solana Price Chart Analysis
The Solana coin seems to be caught in neutral sentiment. Despite previously leading the 2023 crypto bull run, the price of the Solana coin has been stuck between $156 and $176 over the last week, which has left investors cautiously optimistic but also confused. For the high-speed blockchain sensation, technical signs are mixed.
The bearish indication known as the "death cross," which appears when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day average, has materialized and points to a possible short-term price decline, as evident on the Solana price chart. Still neutral, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests some underlying, though weak, buying pressure.
Binance Coin Price Prediction
The price of Binance Coin is expected to increase by 17.03% and reach $751.06 by July 10, 2024, based on a recent Binance Coin price prediction. Technical indicators indicate that sentiment is bullish right now. Over the previous 30 days, Binance Coin had 16/30 (53%) green days and 6.38% price volatility. The Binance Coin forecast indicates that this is a favourable moment to purchase Binance Coin.
The projected annual low Binance Coin price for 2025 is $641.78, based on both the Binance Coin price past fluctuations and BTC halving cycles. It is anticipated that the value of Binance Coin will soar to $1,039.77 in the upcoming year. As of right now, the price prediction for Binance Coin in 2025 ranges from $641.78 on the low end to $1,039.77 on the high end.
What Are the Prospects for Angry Pepe Fork?
Investors are starting to recognize Angry Pepe Fork as one of the best cryptos to buy, considering that APORK has a current market capitalization of only $26.6 million which will make raising its price less expensive. Therefore, analysts see APORK as a promising crypto and predict that it could be worth more than $1 when it goes live.