Ethereum's market is currently marked by volatility, with key support levels around $2,800 being tested. Should this support break due to continued selling pressures, Ethereum might see further price drops. Despite a 14% decline in trading volume, which reflects the market's cautious stance, Ethereum has started to attract $30 million in inflows, breaking a seven-week trend of outflows and signaling a renewal of investor confidence. The pending SEC decision on the Ethereum ETF adds to the anticipation, setting $2,800 and $3,300 as crucial price points for Ethereum's near-term direction.