2024 Crypto Market Bull Run: Top 4 Altcoins Positioned For Sky-High Returns

Pepe (PEPE) experienced 12,000% growth within a year after its launch, giving its early investors the opportunity to turn a few dollars into thousands. According to data from CoinGecko, Pepe (PEPE) is currently trading at a price of $0.00001262, with a market cap of over $5.2 billion. PEPE investors are optimistic that the altcoin is most likely to bounce back in the coming weeks or months.