2024 Crypto Market Bull Run: Top 4 Altcoins Positioned For Sky-High Returns

The crypto market is poised for a major resurgence in 2024, with analysts predicting a sustained bull run for altcoins. The search has shown ETFSwap (ETFS), Pepe Coin (PEPE), Bonk (BONK), and JasmyCoin (JASMY) are the four altcoins strategically positioned to give investors sky-high returns.
ETFSwap (ETFS): The Gateway To Sky-High Returns With Altcoins
ETFSwap (ETFS) tops the list among altcoins positioned for sky-high returns in the 2024 crypto market bull run. Built on the ERC20 standard, ETFSwap (ETFS) is a DeFi platform that provides investors access to a diverse range of tokenized exchange traded funds (ETFs). These ETFs include leveraged ETFs, equity ETFs, cryptocurrency ETFs, fixed- income ETFs, and more.
On the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform, investors can easily turn their $10,000 investment into $100,000 as all listed ETFs carry a 10x leverage feature. With the 50x leverage feature, investors can expand their positions on the available ETFs in order to earn profits of 5,000%. Also, users on the ETFSwap platform can stake their tokens for rewards proportional to the number of tokens they invest.
In comparison to PEPE, BONK, and JASMY, most crypto whales have joined the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform due to the availability of sophisticated AI-powered tools like the ETF Filter, ETF Screener, and ETF Tracker, which enables them to mitigate risk through highlighting the most profitable ETF investment options.
As a platform that prioritizes security for its users, ETFSwap (ETFS) has completed its KYC verification process with SolidProof, a renowned cyber security and blockchain audit firm. In addition, users seeking to diversify their portfolios with ETFSwap (ETFS) can maintain their anonymity due to the platform’s zero-knowledge (ZK) proof approach, and can join the platform without the stress of KYC verifications.
Pepe (PEPE) Positioned For Explosive Growth
Pepe (PEPE) is another of the altcoins that are positioned to be a standout performer in the 2024 crypto bull run. With its meme appeal and community-driven momentum, Pepe (PEPE) has garnered attention from investors seeking sky-high returns from their investments this year.
Pepe (PEPE) experienced 12,000% growth within a year after its launch, giving its early investors the opportunity to turn a few dollars into thousands. According to data from CoinGecko, Pepe (PEPE) is currently trading at a price of $0.00001262, with a market cap of over $5.2 billion. PEPE investors are optimistic that the altcoin is most likely to bounce back in the coming weeks or months.
Bonk (BONK): The Meme Coin With A Proven Track Record Among Altcoins
As an altcoin with a solid reputation among crypto enthusiasts, Bonk (BONK) has an impressive performance history during previous bull runs. Bonk’s historical data reveals a pattern of robust price movement, which makes it a compelling investment for investors looking to make sky-high returns in the 2024 crypto bull run.
One major factor that drives Bonk’s (BONK) success is its active and supportive community that participates in different crypto events, which further strengthens Bonk’s momentum while attracting new investors to Bonk.
According to recent data from CoinGecko, Bonk (BONK) has a market cap of over $1.9 billion and is trading at a price of $0.00002876 which indicates a 36.87% decrease compared to its ATH price of $0.00004547 as of five months ago.
JasmyCoin (JASMY): The Bitcoin Of Japan
Another of the altcoins that cannot be left out in the 2024 crypto bull run is JasmyCoin (JASMY). Popularly known as the “Bitcoin of Japan'', Jasmycoin (JASMY) focuses on data security ownership, which further positions JASMY to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for decentralized data management solutions.
Within six months, JasmyCoin (JASMY) has experienced an impressive 500% growth, causing both analysts and investors to be optimistic about JasmyCoin’s future. Data from CoinGecko shows JasmyCoin (JASMY) Is trading within the range of $0.02704 to $0.02891, with a market cap of $1.3 billion.
ETFSwap Presale Gains Success Ahead Of 2024 Crypto Bull Run
The ongoing ETFSwap (ETFS) presale is ongoing and has seen massive success, with over 700 million tokens sold and $2.51 million raised in just a few weeks. Investors who believe the growth potential of ETFSwap are rapidly buying ETFS tokens for a low price of $0.08131 while expecting 200% profit in the next stage of the presale.
For more information about the ETFS Presale: