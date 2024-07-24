11 Best Crypto Presales To Invest In Now - Next Crypto To Explode

New cryptocurrency projects present a unique opportunity for investors. Due to the sector's emerging nature and high volatility, some new crypto projects can experience explosive value growth almost overnight, offering returns rarely seen with more established cryptocurrencies or traditional financial instruments.
However, with thousands of new crypto projects being launched every few weeks, it can be challenging to distinguish between those that are genuinely promising and those that are merely trying to capitalize on the rapid pace of the crypto market without having concrete roadmap goals.
11 Best Long-Term Cryptos to Buy Right Now – Quick Overview
Before we get into our detailed analysis, here’s a quick overview of the tokens we’ll analyze throughout the report.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Leverages the Popularity of Pepe the Frog but With Better Blockchain Scalability and Its Own ‘Pepe Chain’ for Streamlined Transactions
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Olympics Theme Crypto ICO with Popular Meme Avatars and Immersive P2E Games
WienerAI ($WAI) – Building a Better Crypto Trading Experience with Robust AI-Powered Trading Bots and its ‘Sausage Community’
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The Best Mobile P2E Game with a Virtual Pet Concept and a Successful ICO Launch
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Presale Wild West Token with High Staking Protocols and Unique Western-Themed Features
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Popular Multi-Chain Meme Coin ICO with a Layer-2 Solution and Strong Staking Protocol
EarthMeta ($EMT) – AI-driven metaverse platform
Winee3 ($WNE) – SocialFi app for professional networking
opz ($OPZ) – AI-powered wallet and decentralized exchange
SpacePay ($SPY) – Cryptocurrency payment solution
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Capitalizing on Pepe the Frog’s Popularity with Superior Blockchain Scalability and a Dedicated ‘Pepe Chain’ for Effortless Transactions
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an exciting new meme cryptocurrency that leverages the widespread appeal of Pepe the Frog. It combines this cultural icon with cutting-edge blockchain technology to overcome the scalability issues plaguing other meme coins.
Unlike its predecessor $PEPE, Pepe Unchained runs on its own custom Layer 2 blockchain called "Pepe Chain." This advanced infrastructure significantly enhances transaction speed and reduces costs, making transactions faster and more affordable compared to Ethereum, which often suffers from slower speeds and higher fees.
The project has rapidly gained momentum, raising over $4.8 million during its initial coin offering (ICO). This success is driven by its promise of faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions alongside attractive staking rewards.
Investors can stake their $PEPU tokens for impressive annual percentage yields (APYs) of up to 433%, though these rates are anticipated to decrease as more participants join. Pepe Unchained’s strategic tokenomics allocates 30% for staking rewards and 20% for presale and marketing efforts, ensuring liquidity and covering project costs.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Olympics Theme Crypto ICO with Popular Meme Avatars and Immersive P2E Games
The Meme Games ($MGMES) token fuses meme coin excitement with the 2024 Olympics theme. It allows participants to choose avatars from popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, or Turbo.
Investors can buy tokens during presales, select an athlete, and compete in events like the 169m dash, with winners earning additional tokens.
During the presale, which offers a 25% purchase bonus, tokens are sold at a fixed price of $0.009, enabling a $90 investment to yield 10,000 $MGMES tokens.
This game-like approach, which coincides with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, positions participants for potential gains when $MGMES lists on decentralized exchanges on September 10th.
Additionally, staking during the presale offers lucrative high-yield opportunities, making it an engaging and potentially profitable venture for both gamers and crypto enthusiasts.
So far, $MGMES has raised nearly $200,000 in its presale in just a few days. Analysts believe that if this hype continues, we could easily see the token explode in the following weeks.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Elevating Crypto Trading with Cutting-Edge AI and a Unique 'Sausage Community'
WienerAI ($WAI) is an innovative ICO cryptocurrency that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with the fun of meme coin culture. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, WienerAI is set to transform crypto trading with its advanced AI technology.
Beyond being a digital asset, $WAI functions as an AI-powered trading bot, offering users predictive trading capabilities to spot profitable market opportunities.
The distinctive branding of WienerAI combines elements of a wiener dog, AI, and sausages, fostering a vibrant community known as the “Sausage Army.” This playful approach has captured the interest of investors, especially with the promise of impressive staking rewards, where early participants can earn annual yields of around 150%.
With a total supply of 69 billion $WAI, the tokenomics include allocations for presale, staking rewards, community incentives, and liquidity on both decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). WienerAI is positioned to leverage the synergy between AI and cryptocurrencies, offering practical trading benefits while engaging a passionate community through its unique meme-inspired appeal.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The Premier Mobile P2E Game Featuring a Virtual Pet Concept and a Successful ICO Launch
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a revolutionary token built around a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) game, blending the nostalgic charm of the 90s Tamagotchi with the contemporary Doge meme. In this game, players care for virtual pets in a 2D 8-bit world, ensuring their well-being by feeding, entertaining, and providing medical attention, all while participating in mini-games to earn $PLAY tokens.
Utilizing blockchain technology, PlayDoge delivers high-definition pixel graphics and responsive touch controls, making for an immersive and interactive gaming experience. Since its launch in May 2024, PlayDoge has successfully raised over $5.8 million in its presale phase.
The $PLAY token is the primary in-game currency, facilitating transactions and providing a mechanism for players to earn rewards through their in-game achievements.
The developers have plans to release a series of games within the PlayDoge app, further enhancing the platform's appeal and offering more opportunities for players to earn rewards. Adding to its credibility, the project has been audited by SolidProof, ensuring a high level of security.
Advertisement
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Wild West-themed Token with High-Yield Staking and Unique Community Features
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a dynamic Wild West-themed cryptocurrency making waves in the meme coin market. Launched as an ERC-20 token, it is currently in its presale phase and has already raised nearly $700,000.
One of the standout features of $SHIBASHOOT is its innovative "Cactus Staking" mechanism, which offers an impressive annual percentage yield (APY) of 1,450%. This staking system visualizes growing rewards with a digital cactus, adding an engaging, gamified element to the investment process.
Beyond staking, Shiba Shootout offers several community-centric features. Posse Rewards incentivize users to invite friends, while Campfire Stories allow participants to share and vote on crypto-related stories. Additionally, Token Governance Roundups enable holders to vote on crucial project decisions, ensuring a democratic and participatory approach to development.
Advertisement
The project’s roadmap is divided into three phases, each designed to expand the user base and introduce new functionalities. Phase one focuses on initial growth and listings on platforms like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Phase two aims to establish community partnerships and create a token-gated Discord group. Phase three includes launching $SHOOTOUT merchandise, creating a crypto education academy, and targeting Tier 1 exchange listings.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Trending Multi-Chain Meme Coin ICO with Layer-2 Technology and Robust Staking Protocols
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is an innovative multichain meme coin operating on the Base blockchain, a Layer-2 solution developed by Coinbase. Since its presale launch in June 2024,Base Dawgz has raised over $2.5 million, capitalizing on the popularity of dog-themed meme coins while incorporating advanced features like high-yield staking and multichain interoperability.
Advertisement
One of the standout features of Base Dawgz is its impressive staking rewards, offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 1,337%, which has garnered significant interest from investors.
Additionally, the project includes a share-to-earn mechanism, encouraging community engagement by rewarding users for promoting $DAWGZ on social media. This strategy not only builds a robust community but also ensures long-term investor retention.
EarthMeta: Leading the Way in 2024 Crypto Presales with a Revolutionary Metaverse Platform
EarthMeta continues to dominate as the top crypto presale of 2024, offering an innovative metaverse platform that provides a detailed digital replica of Earth. Leveraging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI), EarthMeta allows users to own and govern virtual cities, create unique metaverse assets, and engage in decentralized governance.
Digital Real Estate and NFT Integration is a standout feature, enabling users to purchase virtual cities and become Governors. Governors can subdivide cities into various NFT assets, such as landmarks and buildings, and trade them on EarthMeta’s marketplace. They also earn a 1% tax on each transaction within their city. The platform incorporates augmented reality (AR) applications and offers real-time performance tracking via the EarthMeta Wallet app, enhancing user engagement and utility.
Tokenomics and Presale are also crucial aspects, providing a 15% bonus for presale participants and an impressive 186% APY on staking rewards. Participants can acquire free NFT cities, boosting their digital asset portfolio and granting access to exclusive features within EarthMeta’s DAO.
Decentralized Governance and Community Participation are facilitated through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, allowing token holders to propose and vote on new features, ensuring a community-driven approach to the platform’s development.
The future roadmap includes launching the EarthMeta platform, NFT cities presale, and marketplace integration with OpenSea. Additional plans involve introducing AI-powered asset management tools, staking pools, and a mobile app for the EarthMeta Wallet, further enhancing the platform's capabilities and user experience.
Winee3 ($WNE) – Transforming Professional Networking with a SocialFi Super-App
Winee3 is a cutting-edge SocialFi super-app designed to transform professional networking by integrating Web3 technologies. This platform combines AI-driven matchmaking, NFT event ticketing, and token rewards to create a dynamic ecosystem for professionals to connect, collaborate, and grow.
AI-driven networking leverages artificial intelligence to provide precise matchmaking, linking users with relevant professionals and opportunities within the Web3 space. NFT Event Ticketing ensures secure and verifiable access to exclusive events and gatherings. Users can earn WNE tokens through various activities, including attending events, networking, and participating in community-driven initiatives.
The presale features the WNE token, which has a total supply of 9,000,000,000 WNE and offers significant incentives for early investors, such as a 14% discount on the token price.
Roadmap Highlights include:
Initial planning and core app development
Integration of crypto and NFT infrastructures
Community building, whitepaper release, and IDO preparation
Launch of an MVP app for iOS and Android
Private investment rounds and listing on decentralized exchanges
Future phases will introduce public beta releases, NFT ticketing, blockchain features, and staking functionalities. The platform will eventually offer advanced features like corporate accounts, voice and video group chats, education modules, job search functions, and wallet integration, culminating in a full public launch.
OPZ ($OPZ) – AI-Powered Wallet and Decentralized Exchange
OPZ is an all-encompassing cryptocurrency platform that combines advanced AI technology with decentralized finance (DeFi) features to deliver a secure, user-friendly, and efficient trading experience. The AI-powered wallet, available on iOS and Android, offers a self-custodial solution enhanced by AI insights for better trading and management of digital assets.
The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) leverages Bitcoin’s Layer 2 technology and features the Chronicle Matching Engine, providing high-performance and low-latency trading. Additionally, it incorporates Zero-Knowledge Rollups to improve transaction throughput and privacy.
AI Trading Insights delivers real-time data and trend analyses for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, helping users make well-informed trading decisions. The platform also integrates NFC technology for enhanced security and user interaction. Users can stake OPZ tokens to earn rewards, contributing to the platform’s security and governance.
Tokenomics of OPZ include a total supply of 1,000,000,000 OPZ, with 20% (200,000,000 OPZ) allocated for the presale. The initial presale price is $0.028, with a launch price of $0.1. The token distribution model is designed to ensure a gradual market entry over six years, promoting price stability and sustained growth.
SpacePay ($SPY) – Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Payments
SpacePay is an innovative cryptocurrency payment platform designed to transform digital transactions. It integrates effortlessly with traditional point-of-sale (POS) systems, allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrencies seamlessly while receiving payouts in their preferred fiat currencies.
Ease of Integration enables compatibility with over 325 digital wallets, making it easy for users to join and participate in the SpacePay ecosystem. User-Friendly Transactions allow payments by simply scanning a QR code, ensuring smooth and straightforward transactions. The platform complies with all financial regulatory policies, enabling operation in all unsanctioned nations and providing a broad market reach. Merchants benefit from low transaction fees of just 0.5%, with instant settlements and no hidden charges.
Innovative Technology includes the development of the world’s first fully decentralized NFC technology. The presale features the SPY token, with 20% of the total tokens reserved for the presale. Funds raised will support the platform’s development and marketing efforts, ensuring growth and expansion.
SpacePay has successfully raised $750,000 from private investors, completed its Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and won the “New Payment Platform of the Year” award at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards 2022/23, showcasing its industry leadership and innovation.
Next Crypto to Explode FAQ
Which crypto has 1000x potential?
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU): Leveraging the popularity of Pepe the Frog with its own "Pepe Chain" for enhanced scalability and streamlined transactions, Pepe Unchained has a unique niche in the meme coin market. Its innovative approach could potentially offer significant returns.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ): With its multi-chain functionality, Layer-2 solution, and impressive staking rewards, Base Dawgz has the potential to deliver substantial returns. Its broad market appeal and advanced technology make it a strong candidate.
What is the best upcoming crypto presale?
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT): The Wild West-themed presale with high staking rewards and unique community features makes Shiba Shootout an intriguing option. Its innovative approach and early-stage success could indicate future solid performance.
The Meme Games ($MGMES): Combining the 2024 Olympics theme with popular meme avatars and a play-to-earn (P2E) model, The Meme Games offers an engaging presale with significant potential for growth and adoption.
Which crypto will 1000x in 2024?
WienerAI ($WAI): Focusing on AI-powered trading bots and a strong community, WienerAI could stand out in the rapidly evolving crypto trading space. Its advanced technology and community-driven approach could position it for substantial growth.
PlayDoge ($PLAY): With its successful ICO launch and a compelling virtual pet concept in a mobile P2E game, PlayDoge might see significant growth. Its unique gaming model and engaging platform could contribute to its potential for high returns.
What is the best crypto that will explode?
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU): Given its innovative blockchain technology and strong community following, Pepe Unchained has the potential to experience explosive growth. Its scalability improvements and meme coin appeal could drive significant interest.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ): The combination of a multi-chain approach, Layer-2 technology, and high-yield staking could make Base Dawgz a strong contender for explosive growth. Its broad appeal and advanced features are likely to attract attention.