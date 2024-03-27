Shelf Life and Expiration

Understanding the shelf life and expiration of White Maeng Da Kratom is essential for both safety and quality. When stored correctly, kratom can remain potent for an extended period—often months or even up to a year. As kratom ages, its active alkaloids gradually break down, which can result in a decrease in its effectiveness. There isn't a universally agreed-upon expiration date for kratom; however, if it starts to change in smell, taste, or appearance, it may be past its prime. Regularly assessing your kratom supply and adhering to best storage practices can avoid potential degradation and ensure that your stock remains fresh and beneficial.