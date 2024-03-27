Final Treatment with Direct Sunlight: The transformation of White Kratom leaves reaches its zenith during the final treatment with direct sunlight. Once safeguarded indoors and allowed to ferment, the leaves are then exposed to the radiance of the sun, a practice that functions as a natural catalyst in the fortification of the leaves' stimulating properties. The sun's rays instigate a subtle alteration in the leaf's chemical composition, enhancing mitragynine levels and ensuring the signature vigor associated with White Vein Kratom. This stage is as critical as it is delicate, relying on a symphony of timing and environmental conditions to perfect the leaf's final alkaloid content and coloration—culminating in the potent White Kratom appreciated by consumers worldwide.