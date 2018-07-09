Glitterati

Adult Actress, Hottest Fan With Russia doing fabulously well at the World Cup, they thronged the stadium in noticeable numbers—from the dowdiest of Dunyashas to the sveltest of Svetlanas. But the one the cameras fell for was tiny-tee’d, blonde Natalya Nemchinova, Russ­ian flags fluttering gaily from outstretched arms. The Kremlin is a fan too!

Zero Nerves In the next frame, Shahrukh plants a cheeky kiss on Salman’s cheek. SRK released a second teaser for his upc­oming film, the Anand L. Rai-directed Zero, in time for Eid. A jittery little person (Shahrukh) walks tow­ards the stage at a dance competition—but Salman comes and fortifies him before they bust out some moves. Groovy. Do we still say groovy?

#byebyebikini, Says The Minority When does a beauty ‘pageant’ turn on its heels and walk off from what defined it?Was it a crisis of confidence, then, in its very DNA that prom­p­ted the Miss America pageant to banish its bikinis and evening gown rounds in favour of “social impact initiatives” of its contestants? Gran­ted, the national institution was aligned to the male gaze, but to abjure ‘looks’ in favour of ‘talent’ will only invite grunts from Trump’s America.