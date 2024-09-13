Features

5 Reasons To Be Excited About Kickboxing Sensation KANA In ONE Championship

Get to know the pound-for-pound star who officially inked a deal with ONE earlier this week.

Kana Morimoto, known as KANA, is the latest Japanese kickboxing superstar to throw her hat in the ring with the world’s largest martial arts organization. 

The 32-year-old officially signed with ONE Championship earlier this week to get access to the biggest matchups possible while she’s still in her prime, and she can’t wait to showcase her skills in front of the promotion’s passionate global fan base. 

Before she starts climbing this new ladder, here are five facts about KANA that show why she’s such an exciting addition to the roster. 

#1 She’s A Lifelong Athlete And Martial Artist 

KANA started her martial arts journey in elementary school, where she took up karate. 

Alongside this, the Matsusaka native competed in track and field during high school and college, helping her develop the athleticism that makes her such a powerful combat sports competitor. 

#2 She Took Honors As An Amateur 

When KANA left college, she moved to Tokyo to join K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf and pursue a career in kickboxing.  

Before heading into the professional ranks, she competed as an amateur, twice winning the K-1 Challenge Women’s B Class Tournament. 

This success paved the way for a successful transition into life as a professional in 2015. 

#3 Her Pro Accolades Are Impressive  

Within seven months of turning professional, KANA already had her hands on some major trophies. 

The rising star earned three straight stoppage victories and then won the Krush Women’s Flyweight Title in her fourth pro outing. 

After four successful defenses over two reigns, Kana moved into K-1 – Japan’s most prestigious promotion – in 2018, taking the gold in 2019 by winning the K-1 Women’s Flyweight World Grand Prix. 

Kana then defended the belt three times to mark herself out as one of the best pound-for-pound women’s kickboxers. 

#4 She’s On A Potential Collision Course With Anissa Meksen 

While she was still competing in Japan, KANA began calling out ONE superstar Anissa Meksen.

Meksen – who is considered one of the greatest kickboxers of all time – finally responded to welcome a fight with the K-1 champ. 

With both parties keen to throw down, fans are eager to see the hard-hitting pair meet to settle the score in ONE. 

#5 She’s Training With ONE World Champions 

KANA has new challenges to work toward – and she’s not resting on her laurels.  

The Japanese fan favorite is no stranger to traveling to train, and recently, she has spent time at the renowned Superbon Training Camp in Thailand. 

As well as the gym’s lead figure, ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon, she has spent time learning from former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

