3 Reasons Why Thant Zin Poses A Dangerous Threat To Takeru At ONE Friday Fights 81

The Myanmar phenom will look to upset the Japanese superstar in a kickboxing showdown on September 27.

Thant Zin is aiming to shock the world at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut.  

On September 27 in Asia primetime, the Myanmar phenom will face Japanese icon Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.  

Thant Zin has everything to gain in this high-profile matchup against one of the greatest strikers in this era, and a victory would raise his stock massively in the world’s largest martial arts organization.  

And for his part, the 19-year-old is not satisfied with his massive opportunity and truly believes he can defeat Takeru.

Here are three reasons why Thant Zin poses such a dangerous threat to “The Natural Born Crusher” in the biggest fight of his life.  

#1 He’s A Prolific Finisher 

Thant Zin has shown his finishing ability during his brief stint in ONE so far, notching back-to-back knockouts en route to a perfect 2-0 start. 

But unlike some of his peers who begin delivering KOs when they don the smaller 4-ounce gloves under ONE’s Muay Thai rule set, the Taw Win Ayeyar Club representative has been finishing opponents throughout his career.  

In fact, he’s ended 24 of his 26 wins inside the distance for a 92 percent finishing rate, which is incredible across any combat sport.  

Thant Zin isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and he’ll be motivated to earn another one – along with a US$50,000 performance bonus – at ONE Friday Fights 81.

#2 He’s A Powerful Boxer

Thant Zin’s powerful hands have been his biggest asset to date. He is powerful off both sides, with his right cross and his left hook being his favorite weapons. 

The young striker will often open with his cross to gauge the distance for his heavy hooks, but he can also lead with the shorter-range shot – just as he did to score the finish against Jaising Sitnayokpunsak in his ONE debut.  

Moreover, Thant Zin is a confident body puncher, stabbing with his jab before swinging hard for the liver and solar plexus. He hurt Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai with a relentless volley of shots to the midsection to get his second ONE win.  

#3 He Has Punishing Low Kicks 

info_icon

Low kicks make up a huge part of Thant Zin’s output – for two reasons.  

The lethwei stylist uses them in a jab-like manner to probe the distance, and he also steps in with power to cause damage.  

When he throws the strikes with venom, he can tear up his rival’s lead thigh, or even take them off their feet.

After seeing how effective Superlek Kiatmoo9 was utilizing outside low kicks against Takeru, the Myanmar athlete will definitely make them a big part of his strategy on September 27.

Thant Zin won’t give up if Takeru does get wise to it, however, as he likes to switch stances to mix up his delivery. He’ll use both legs and target the inside and outside, meaning no single block will cover his lines of attack. 

